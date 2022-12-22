Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Dallas 112, Houston 106
DALLAS (112) Bullock 1-4 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 2-13 3-4 7, Wood 2-6 3-3 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 11, Doncic 17-30 10-12 50, Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Pinson 2-3 0-0 6, Ntilikina 3-4 2-2 9, Wright IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 24-27 112.
WVNews
George Mason 91, Coppin St. 53
COPPIN ST. (5-10) Titus 2-4 0-0 5, Hood 4-11 2-2 11, Rojas 0-1 0-0 0, Sessoms 6-13 5-5 17, Tarke 4-12 0-6 9, Spurlock 0-2 0-0 0, Blue 0-4 0-0 0, Steers 1-8 7-9 9, Tekavcic 0-0 2-4 2, Sutton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 16-26 53.
WVNews
No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55
KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55.
WVNews
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125.
WVNews
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
Rodney Terry addresses his status as Texas' interim coach
This has been a tumultuous season for Texas basketball. Head coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely by the university after being arrested by Austin PD. He was charged with “Assault on a family/household member.” During the assault he allegedly choked the victim, preventing her from breathing. Rodney Terry was then named interim head coach.
WVNews
Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70
GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-6) Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70.
WVNews
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off.
WVNews
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
NEW ORLEANS (128) Marshall 4-10 8-10 17, Murphy III 8-13 2-2 23, Valanciunas 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 4-12 7-8 15, McCollum 5-18 4-4 17, Hayes 8-9 5-8 21, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 41-94 33-40 128.
WVNews
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100
MILWAUKEE (100) Allen 1-3 0-0 3, G.Antetokounmpo 9-13 8-11 26, Lopez 10-16 1-2 23, Carter 2-10 1-1 5, Holiday 5-14 6-7 18, Beauchamp 2-6 0-0 6, Nwora 1-1 1-1 3, Portis 5-11 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Ingles 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-84 17-22 100.
WVNews
Toronto 118, Cleveland 107
TORONTO (118) Anunoby 10-17 0-0 26, Siakam 9-22 6-8 26, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 10-16 5-5 25, VanVleet 5-12 3-3 18, Young 1-1 1-2 3, Trent Jr. 3-6 0-0 8, Flynn 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 42-84 15-18 118.
WVNews
Iona 83, Seattle 72
IONA (8-4) Ibine Ayo 3-4 0-0 7, Joseph 8-14 10-14 26, Shema 4-9 2-2 11, Clayton 1-4 3-3 5, Jenkins 6-13 5-6 19, Davis 3-7 0-0 6, Slazinski 3-5 2-2 9, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-2 0-0 0, Weiss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 22-27 83.
WVNews
Atlanta 130, Detroit 105
DETROIT (105) Boj.Bogdanovic 8-20 5-5 23, Stewart 2-7 1-2 7, Duren 5-7 3-4 13, Hayes 7-10 2-2 17, Ivey 5-14 4-5 15, Bagley III 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 1-5 4-4 6, Knox II 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-6 1-3 7, Diallo 2-4 2-4 6, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 22-29 105.
WVNews
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
DFW high school football champions begin announcing college signings
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth dominated the UIL state football championships this year, as nearly half of the titles were won by teams in the area. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the early signing period for colleges began for the 2023 recruiting season. Some players from the championship teams have announced...
WVNews
Kickoff for Texans at Titans delayed 1 hour because of cold
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The kickoff of the game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans has been delayed by an hour because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office...
WVNews
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
From Friday nights to Saturday afternoons: Success in Texas High School Football translating to college game
FORT WORTH, Texas — In Texas, high school football is a source of pride. "I'm a high school coach who coaches college football," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said during his introductory press conference in November 2021. "It's not the other way around." When Matt Rhule was first hired...
Friends, Family and Chance to Make Husky History Await Polk in Texas
Ja'Lynn Polk grew up in what's known as Deep East Texas in Lufkin, an hour's drive from the Texas-Louisiana state line. The wide receiver next spent his first college football season at Texas Tech in Lubbock, considered the hub of West Texas. Returning home for the Alamo Bowl against the...
WVNews
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
CHICAGO (118) DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118.
Comments / 0