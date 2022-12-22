ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Dallas 112, Houston 106

DALLAS (112) Bullock 1-4 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 2-13 3-4 7, Wood 2-6 3-3 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 11, Doncic 17-30 10-12 50, Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Pinson 2-3 0-0 6, Ntilikina 3-4 2-2 9, Wright IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 24-27 112.
George Mason 91, Coppin St. 53

COPPIN ST. (5-10) Titus 2-4 0-0 5, Hood 4-11 2-2 11, Rojas 0-1 0-0 0, Sessoms 6-13 5-5 17, Tarke 4-12 0-6 9, Spurlock 0-2 0-0 0, Blue 0-4 0-0 0, Steers 1-8 7-9 9, Tekavcic 0-0 2-4 2, Sutton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 16-26 53.
BALTIMORE, MD
No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55

KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55.
KENNESAW, GA
Washington 125, Sacramento 111

WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125.
WASHINGTON STATE
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
Rodney Terry addresses his status as Texas' interim coach

This has been a tumultuous season for Texas basketball. Head coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely by the university after being arrested by Austin PD. He was charged with “Assault on a family/household member.” During the assault he allegedly choked the victim, preventing her from breathing. Rodney Terry was then named interim head coach.
AUSTIN, TX
Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70

GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-6) Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70.
WASHINGTON, WV
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125

NEW ORLEANS (128) Marshall 4-10 8-10 17, Murphy III 8-13 2-2 23, Valanciunas 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 4-12 7-8 15, McCollum 5-18 4-4 17, Hayes 8-9 5-8 21, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Alvarado 3-10 2-2 11, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 41-94 33-40 128.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100

MILWAUKEE (100) Allen 1-3 0-0 3, G.Antetokounmpo 9-13 8-11 26, Lopez 10-16 1-2 23, Carter 2-10 1-1 5, Holiday 5-14 6-7 18, Beauchamp 2-6 0-0 6, Nwora 1-1 1-1 3, Portis 5-11 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Ingles 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-84 17-22 100.
Toronto 118, Cleveland 107

TORONTO (118) Anunoby 10-17 0-0 26, Siakam 9-22 6-8 26, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 10-16 5-5 25, VanVleet 5-12 3-3 18, Young 1-1 1-2 3, Trent Jr. 3-6 0-0 8, Flynn 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 42-84 15-18 118.
Iona 83, Seattle 72

IONA (8-4) Ibine Ayo 3-4 0-0 7, Joseph 8-14 10-14 26, Shema 4-9 2-2 11, Clayton 1-4 3-3 5, Jenkins 6-13 5-6 19, Davis 3-7 0-0 6, Slazinski 3-5 2-2 9, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-2 0-0 0, Weiss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 22-27 83.
SEATTLE, WA
Atlanta 130, Detroit 105

DETROIT (105) Boj.Bogdanovic 8-20 5-5 23, Stewart 2-7 1-2 7, Duren 5-7 3-4 13, Hayes 7-10 2-2 17, Ivey 5-14 4-5 15, Bagley III 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 1-5 4-4 6, Knox II 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-6 1-3 7, Diallo 2-4 2-4 6, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 22-29 105.
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100

MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Kickoff for Texans at Titans delayed 1 hour because of cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The kickoff of the game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans has been delayed by an hour because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130

CHARLOTTE (134) Hayward 6-9 2-2 15, Washington 8-13 5-7 24, Plumlee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 9-22 1-2 23, Rozier 9-15 0-0 23, McDaniels 3-5 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 2-3 1-1 5, Maledon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 52-94 14-18 134.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117

CHICAGO (118) DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118.

