Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
El Paso County holds digital library naming contest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
El Paso City Council to vote on extending disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
7th annual veterans food drive held Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The seventh annual veterans food drive was held Thursday. The event was held by the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. The event began at 9 a.m. at the El Paso Lodge 130 Masonic Building located at 1505 Magruder St. The EPVRA and Gunslingers...
El Pasoans share Christmas spirit with those in need

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While the quiet whispers and worries of the unknown move around the streets of downtown El Paso a quiet song sung by a handful of people grows stronger. “Look around right. It’s critical,” said El Pasoan Teresa Sotelo. A group of El...
City of El Paso opens warming centers ahead of winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far over the weekend. The Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Health cautions and reminds the community to take preventative actions and stay safe. Residents are advised to:
Dozens of migrants continue sleeping on streets even as shelter opens

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
