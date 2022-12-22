Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
UTEP to face Kent State at WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso men’s basketball team will be facing off against Kent State in the championship contest of the 61st-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. UTEP is playing in its 47th championship game at the tournament. This will...
cbs4local.com
Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County holds digital library naming contest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso City Council to vote on extending disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
cbs4local.com
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County launches public survey to gather input on upcoming projects
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — El Paso County is launching the 2024 Strategic Plan Engagement Survey to help identify new projects for the upcoming years. County officials want to know what focus areas should be made priorities over the next four years. The community is invited to share their...
cbs4local.com
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
cbs4local.com
Migrants endure extreme cold; El Pasoans bring aid to help them stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants CBS4 spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
cbs4local.com
7th annual veterans food drive held Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The seventh annual veterans food drive was held Thursday. The event was held by the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. The event began at 9 a.m. at the El Paso Lodge 130 Masonic Building located at 1505 Magruder St. The EPVRA and Gunslingers...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans share Christmas spirit with those in need
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While the quiet whispers and worries of the unknown move around the streets of downtown El Paso a quiet song sung by a handful of people grows stronger. “Look around right. It’s critical,” said El Pasoan Teresa Sotelo. A group of El...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office holds Basic Peace Officer graduation class of 22-01
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Richard D. Wiles held the graduation ceremony for the Basic Peace Officer class of 22-01. The ceremony was held Thursday at 10 a.m. The group of hard-working individuals was honored for their many hours of study,...
cbs4local.com
Police search for 67-year-old man with dementia who went missing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing in far east El Paso Thursday. Perry Wilson of Arkansas was reported missing from the 14000 block of Meadow Lawn at 12:49 p.m., police said. He was last seen around 11:04 a.m....
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso opens warming centers ahead of winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm that could bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far over the weekend. The Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Health cautions and reminds the community to take preventative actions and stay safe. Residents are advised to:
cbs4local.com
Dozens of migrants continue sleeping on streets even as shelter opens
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
cbs4local.com
Rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae backed up traffic to Yarbrough Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae Boulevard backed up traffic to Yarbrough Drive Saturday morning. Two westbound right lanes were closed by the McRae exit ramp. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our website for new and updated information.
cbs4local.com
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
cbs4local.com
Two women die after crash in Las Cruces; other driver charged with vehicular homicide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The driver believed to be responsible for a Thursday evening head-on collision that killed two women in Las Cruces has been charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened on Spruce Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Nicholas Esteban Gurrola, 31, of Las Cruces, is charged with...
