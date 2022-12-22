ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to Know Transfer Quarterback Jeff Sims

With Matt Rhule taking over it looked like a forgone conclusion that Nebraska would be taking a transfer quarterback for a second straight year. However many believed that quarterback would be Arkansas’ Malik Hornsby. Instead to the surprise of many, Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims is coming. Casey Thompson...
