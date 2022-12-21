Read full article on original website
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
My wife says pursuing my hobby will end our marriage. Let’s call it, hypothetically, motorcycling
It’s hard to imagine what hobby your wife could have such strong feelings about, writes advice columnist Eleanor Gordon-Smith. To solve this you’ll need to deal in specifics
A therapist who believes cheating can transform a relationship shares his 7-step process for healing couples after an affair
A therapist noticed couples wanted actionable steps after an affair, so Dr. Talal Alsaleem developed Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy.
"I Genuinely Want To Take Care Of My Elders": Asian Americans Are Sharing The Parenting Techniques And Traditions They're Continuing With Their Own Kids
"From my maternal side, there's a heavy sense of filial piety, and from both sides, that previous generation sacrificed a lot for me to be here. Contextualizing our family history in the story of America makes me secure in my sense of self and allows me to empathize when I see patterns of xenophobia against other immigrant groups."
Aspen Times
She Said He Said: For marriage, I imagined a partner in faith, too
My partner and I have recently begun talking more seriously about marriage. He possesses many of the qualities I believe are important in a spouse. He’s genuinely kind, trustworthy, responsible and reliable, and we share many interests. We also have great chemistry and laugh often. However, I find myself deeply unfulfilled in the relationship when it comes to exploring spirituality. Yoga, meditation, and Eastern-based health and wellness are integral to my lifestyle. I’d always imagined marrying someone I could practice with and who would help me continue to grow and expand in this realm. My partner is incredibly analytical and skeptical about much of what I believe in. He always supports me in doing what I want, but also politely chooses not to engage with me. Is this a dealbreaker?
psychologytoday.com
How to Build Boundaries With Emotionally Neglectful Parents
If parents don't see or respond enough to their child's emotions, it can cause complex feelings of disappointment and confusion for the child. A child may frequently feel let down when their parents under-react, under-respond, or fail to remember what's important to them. Adult children of emotionally neglectful parents need...
After husband 'failed her', woman learns a valuable lesson about marriage
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I wasn’t packing my bags or threatening to leave my marriage when my husband used the “wrong” tone of voice or made me upset because I wanted to end my marriage. Oh nooo! Far from it.
Boundaries In Relationships
In every romantic relationship, it is important to establish healthy boundaries to create a lasting, loving bond. By definition, a boundary is a line that delineates one person's territory from another's. In a relationship, boundaries help to define each person's individual needs, wants, and limits.
Vice
The demise of the lover girl
I don’t need to tell you that modern dating is a hellscape — you feel it in the Tinder-sponsored eye strain and thumb aches, vomit-inducing “u up?” text, and each gut-wrenching failed situationship (that you thought was building toward a beautiful relationship but turned out to be just a casual never-ending talking stage?). The soul-crushing mind maze that gets passed off as intimacy is enough to make even the most ardent hopeless romantic denounce it all — and some have.
Psych Centra
How Do You Forgive Someone Who Abused You?
Forgiveness has many positive effects. But forgiving someone who abused you is a personal decision and one you make for your health — not your abuser’s. Press the “Quick exit” button at any time if you need to quickly exit this page. The button can be found at the end of multiple sections. You’ll be taken to Psych Central’s landing page instead.
psychologytoday.com
Every Marriage Is a Bait and Switch
We think we know why we’re marrying the person we choose, but we actually don’t have a clue who they are. Our partner emerges to us, and we to them, over time. No one stays the same, nor should they. The way we change with each other is...
