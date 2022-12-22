Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin's holiday recipes
CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!. CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin’s …. CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!. Checking out conditions on...
cbs4indy.com
Here’s a look at the top 2022 scams, trends ahead of the new year
INDIANAPOLIS – As we near the end of the year, we’re learning 2022 was a big one for scammers. On average, Hoosiers lost $400. The Better Business Bureau tracks that data and watches the trends. Here are the top 5 scams of the year. Online Purchasing Scams. The...
cbs4indy.com
Indy begins a slow thaw over the holiday weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures have been dangerously cold across Central Indiana today, but warming will begin as soon as this Saturday. You read the headline correctly… our goal for this weekend it to see temperatures just 25 degrees below average. We still start off on the wrong foot Saturday morning with low temperatures a couple degrees below zero (our average is 25°). With breezy conditions, the feels-like temperature will be near 25 below zero. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day and similar to what we experienced on Friday. The warm up will be slow, but steady and eventually we’ll see highs reach about 10 degrees (our average is 38°). The highest our wind chill will get is 5-10 degrees below zero. Overnight lows heading into Christmas will again be a couple below zero partially thanks to clearing.
cbs4indy.com
Dangerously cold temperatures amid winter storm
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Dangerously cold temperatures amid winter storm - CBS4 This Morning - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Dangerously cold temperatures amid winter storm - CBS4 This Morning - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Checking out conditions on interstate. Michael Van Schoik is braving...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday.
cbs4indy.com
Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped Ohio infant
INDIANAPOLIS — “These are the moment we live for,” said IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson. Nodding in agreement was Sgt. Richard El. The two were among the first IMPD officers to reach a weathered black Honda in an Indianapolis parking lot, where inside in his car seat was 5-month-old Kason Thomas.
cbs4indy.com
Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the...
cbs4indy.com
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
cbs4indy.com
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been...
cbs4indy.com
Dangerously cold weather stays through holiday
INDIANAPOLIS – Now that the bulk of the snow has passed, the dangerously cold air sticks with us through the holiday weekend in Indiana. Light snowfall continued into the early morning hours of Friday. The focus has now shifted to the level of cold we are facing outside, as this is the greatest threat of the storm. The National Weather Service record 1.3″ of snow at the Indianapolis airport as of 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
cbs4indy.com
Major winter storm to impact Central Indiana by Thursday evening commute
INDIANAPOLIS – A major winter storm is brewing across the West Central US and will impact the Hoosier State with snow, strong wind, and arctic cold by Thursday evening. Let’s take a closer look at the timing & each individual impact…. Storm timeline. This is a storm that...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm arrives in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!. In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm. Thursday...
cbs4indy.com
Doctors concerned about frostbite, hypothermia during storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Regardless of snow and ice, a major concern over the next couple of days is the bitter cold. Emergency doctors tell us they are worried people will face serious health risks if they don’t stay warm. Dr. Tyler Stepsis, chief of emergency medicine at Eskenazi Health,...
cbs4indy.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
cbs4indy.com
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are down to just one lane with snow blowing into drifts.
cbs4indy.com
Shooting on Indy’s west side leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Waterview Drive around 2:15 Thursday afternoon on a report of a person shot. This is near 10th Street and 465. When police...
cbs4indy.com
Law enforcement brush up on active shooter response
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police joined members of several other law enforcement groups Thursday as they sought to make sure they are ready for the next time an active shooter event happens. The training comes as police look at the response to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting in July....
cbs4indy.com
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant...
cbs4indy.com
Mitchell man arrested for killing his father one week after alarming Facebook post
MITCHELL, Ind. — A Lawrence County man who posted on Facebook that he believed his father was replaced with a robot is under arrest after police arrived at a Mitchell home on Tuesday and found the man’s father laying dead on the lawn. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department...
cbs4indy.com
Bodycam footage shows Indy police officers in shootout with murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage from a September incident where a murder suspect was shot by an officer. The incident occurred on Sept. 16 just three hours after IMPD officers responded to a homicide. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 7:20...
Comments / 0