INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures have been dangerously cold across Central Indiana today, but warming will begin as soon as this Saturday. You read the headline correctly… our goal for this weekend it to see temperatures just 25 degrees below average. We still start off on the wrong foot Saturday morning with low temperatures a couple degrees below zero (our average is 25°). With breezy conditions, the feels-like temperature will be near 25 below zero. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day and similar to what we experienced on Friday. The warm up will be slow, but steady and eventually we’ll see highs reach about 10 degrees (our average is 38°). The highest our wind chill will get is 5-10 degrees below zero. Overnight lows heading into Christmas will again be a couple below zero partially thanks to clearing.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO