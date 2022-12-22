Read full article on original website
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens
DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.Johnston put his own rebound past Jake Allen, giving the rookie a three-game goal streak. At 19 years and 223 days old, he's the youngest Dallas player to score in three consecutive games.Fourth-line forwards Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta scored...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Canucks, Flyers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL insider suggests it’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to formulate a long-term plan to build their franchise and that could lead to trades ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Flyers got bad news when it comes to...
NBC Philadelphia
Flyers Vs. Hurricanes: Carter Hart Injured, Samuel Ersson Has Wild NHL Debut in Loss
Nightmare before Christmas Eve — Ersson pulled, Hart exits, Flyers rally but lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Call it the nightmare before Christmas Eve. The Flyers will stagger into the holiday break after a wild 6-5 loss Friday night to the Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS BATTLE BACK AFTER BRUTAL GOAL IN WILD COMEBACK WIN
Spencer Martin is going to want this one back, no doubt. He left his crease in anticipation of the rim from Jared McCann, but the Seattle forward threw a change-up. McCann's sneaky wrister put the Kraken up 1-0 early in the first. The Canucks tied it up just before the...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Oilers, Avs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a few media members speculating as to what the Toronto Maple Leafs might do ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, will the Montreal Canadiens get their asking price for some of the forwards they’re looking to move?. The Chicago Blackhawks...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS FORCED TO REMAIN IN DENVER, HAVEN'T TRAVELED FOR FRIDAY'S GAME IN DALLAS
The Montreal Canadiens were in Denver on Wednesday to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Despite a terrific effort from goaltender Jake Allen, the Canadiens lost the game in overtime, 2-1. After the game, the Canadiens were supposed to travel to Dallas in preparation for Friday's game,...
