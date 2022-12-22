ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.Johnston put his own rebound past Jake Allen, giving the rookie a three-game goal streak. At 19 years and 223 days old, he's the youngest Dallas player to score in three consecutive games.Fourth-line forwards Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta scored...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Capitals, Canucks, Flyers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL insider suggests it’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to formulate a long-term plan to build their franchise and that could lead to trades ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Flyers got bad news when it comes to...
WASHINGTON STATE
markerzone.com

CANUCKS BATTLE BACK AFTER BRUTAL GOAL IN WILD COMEBACK WIN

Spencer Martin is going to want this one back, no doubt. He left his crease in anticipation of the rim from Jared McCann, but the Seattle forward threw a change-up. McCann's sneaky wrister put the Kraken up 1-0 early in the first. The Canucks tied it up just before the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Oilers, Avs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a few media members speculating as to what the Toronto Maple Leafs might do ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, will the Montreal Canadiens get their asking price for some of the forwards they’re looking to move?. The Chicago Blackhawks...

