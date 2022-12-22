Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz was pretty much the last fight Jiri Prochazka wanted to see on Dec. 10, but after five rounds, he had no doubt about who won. The former UFC light heavyweight champ, of course, planned to rematch Glover Teixeira before a severe injury forced him to withdraw from UFC 282 and vacate the belt. But he agreed with those who scored the fight for Ankalaev, whose late-fight resurgence was not enough to overcome a split draw in the official result of the pay-per-view headliner.

