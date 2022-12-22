Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dead at 45
Stephan Bonnar -- a UFC Hall of Famer and legend in MMA -- has died ... this according to the MMA promotion itself. The UFC broke the news Saturday, writing ... "The UFC family is saddened by the tragic passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Thursday from presumed heart complications while at work." Per reports, he apparently died a couple days ago ... an official cause of death is pending.
MMA Fighting
UFC classic fights: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 at UFC 168
The UFC releases an in-depth look into the rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. Tate was the first fighter in the UFC to get out of the first round against Rousey, but she still came up short when she was submitted via armbar in the third round. Check out the classic fight above.
MMA Fighting
MMA legends make a comeback on the down low in rather juicy Japan card
One of my favorite Guilty pleasure type promotions is Gan Ryu Jima. If anyone gets bored of gossip and is interested in a bit of old school show mma happening in 28th Dec. in Japan. Rafael Lovato Jr. making a comeback with Josh Barnett, Tom Lawler, Melvin Manhoef on the card and a bunch of solid new skool Rizin guys too.
MMA Fighting
Rose Namajunas returns in Dec. 30 grappling match against Gillian Robertson at FURY 6
Rose Namajunas is jumping back into the fray for first time since her UFC title loss. The two-time UFC strawweight champion is slated to meet fellow UFC veteran Gillian Robertson in a year-end grappling match on Dec. 30 in the main event of FURY 6. The match, which takes place...
MMAmania.com
Dillon Danis: ‘I’m paying Scott Coker to let me fight’ KSI in boxing, ‘making more money than any UFC champion’
Dillon Danis is finally about to return to competition. It’s been three and a half years since Danis made his sophomore mixed martial arts (MMA) appearance in the Bellator cage. Defeating Max Humphrey via first round armbar submission, Danis remained undefeated as a prospect to watch at Welterweight despite fighting twice in 175-pound Catchweight bouts.
MMA Fighting
Jiri Prochazka confident Magomed Ankalev ‘100 percent’ beat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz was pretty much the last fight Jiri Prochazka wanted to see on Dec. 10, but after five rounds, he had no doubt about who won. The former UFC light heavyweight champ, of course, planned to rematch Glover Teixeira before a severe injury forced him to withdraw from UFC 282 and vacate the belt. But he agreed with those who scored the fight for Ankalaev, whose late-fight resurgence was not enough to overcome a split draw in the official result of the pay-per-view headliner.
MMA Fighting
Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’
Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
UFC pay-per-view prices set to increase in 2023
The price of a UFC pay-per-view is set to increase in 2023. According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, the price of a UFC pay-per-view will increase in price from $74.99 this year to $79.99 next year, starting with UFC 283 on January 21 in Brazil. The report...
MMA Fighting
Manel Kape vs. Alex Perez in the works for UFC Fight Night card on March 25
A new flyweight fight pitting Manel Kape against Alex Perez is in the works for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on March 25 in San Antonio, Texas. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday. The fight came together after...
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: Who gets presents and who gets coal for 2022 in MMA?
“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”. Obviously this is the sort of list that could sprawl to rival even Santa’s, given how many fighters there are out there, so in the interest of keeping things manageable, I’ve decided to limit the number of entries to three apiece. So, without further ado:
MMA Fighting
Mike Goldberg reveals his ‘great moment of closure’ with Dana White after unceremonious UFC exit
Twenty-five years ago, UFC history was made. Held on Dec. 21, 1997, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan may be best remembered for the UFC debuts of MMA legends Kazushi Sakuraba and Frank Shamrock, but the event featured a special debut in the broadcast booth as well: Longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg. By replacing Bruce Beck on the play-by-play call, Goldberg kicked off a two-decade run that saw him emerge as a beloved figure for the promotion, with the pairing of him and Joe Rogan establishing themselves as the voices of the UFC for a new generation of fight fans.
MMA Fighting
Colby Covington audio from police conversation following alleged Jorge Masvidal assault released: ‘I saw stars a little bit’
Colby Covington knew right away who ambushed him. On the evening of March 21, Covington was attacked outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla., by an individual that he identified to police as UFC rival Jorge Masvidal. Soon after the incident, Masvidal was arrested and is currently facing charges of multiple felonies including aggravated battery and criminal mischief.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Conor McGregor doesn’t care about Danis vs. KSI boxing match: ‘He should be back doing MMA’
Conor McGregor’s relationship with Artem Lobov resembled a brotherhood. McGregor was always in Lobov’s corner shouting instructions and pulling strings to get Lobov a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Conversely, Lobov was always putting in work for the Irish star as a sparring partner, and he beat up Paulie Malignaggi in a bare knuckle boxing match as part of the feud between the boxer and McGregor. Never forget: Lobov getting slapped was the origin for the infamous UFC 223 dolly incident.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to another UFC pay-per-view price hike, Dillon Danis vs. Ariel Helwani
The UFC ended their 2022 calendar year this past Saturday with UFC Vegas 66, but on Wednesday, it was revealed that it will be a little bit more expensive to watch their pay-per-view events in 2023. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts...
MMA Fighting
Deron Winn released from UFC following fainting spell that cancelled recent fight
Deron Winn’s run in the UFC has come to an end. The former college wrestling standout and longtime teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has been released from the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. Most recently, Winn was scheduled to compete...
ESPN Once Again Raises Price of UFC Pay-Per-Views Starting With UFC 283 on January 21st
ESPN is once again giving UFC fans the gift of a price increase in 2023. Starting with UFC 283 on January 21st, the cost of a pay-per-view event purchased exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States will cost you $79.99, up from the previous year’s increase of $74.99. That’s on top of the required monthly subscription to ESPN+ that will cost you $12.99 when bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, essentially making a monthly UFC pay-per-view event $92.98. If you purchase all twelve premium events throughout the course of a year, you’ll be paying $1,115.76 annually.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski guarantees composure if taken down by Islam Makhachev: ‘I will not panic’
Alexander Volkanovski is well aware of what he’ll be dealing with on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia. UFC 284 helps kick off 2023 with a bang as the promotion’s second PPV event of the year. Atop the night of action in a long-awaited return to Oceania, the featherweight champion looks to claim dual-division titleholder status by dethroning recently crowned lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Insane 6-second head kick knockout sends mouthpiece flying
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. We don’t talk enough about the importance of having proper...
MMAmania.com
Muhammad Mokaev makes $10k offer to step in for Kai Kara-France at UFC 284
UFC 284 is in the middle of a challenging metamorphosis. It’s gone from a red hot card in Perth, Australia loaded with the best Aussie fighters in history to ... well, losing Robert Whittaker and Kai Kara-France in one week really hurt. And there’s still two more months for more fights to fall out. Time to seal Alexander Volkanovski up in bubble wrap, we think.
UFC 285: Everything you need to know
UFC 285 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 4.
