Buffalo, NY

Four Bills players voted to Pro Bowl

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 2 days ago

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday four players have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl set to take place this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, and safety Jordan Poyer are the four representatives of the Bills voted to this year's Pro Bowl.

It is Diggs' third Pro Bowl honor of his career and Allen's second time being selected. Meanwhile, this is the first Pro Bowl selections for both Morse and Poyer.

In addition, a total of 12 other Bills players were voted in as alternates, including linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox as first alternates.

The players will compete in a series of Pro Bowl Skills competitions, and in the first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football games on Sunday, Feb. 5, one week before Super Bowl LVII.

