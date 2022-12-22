ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Reuters

Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla (TSLA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.
NASDAQ

METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
NASDAQ

2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market

For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
NASDAQ

2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

When a company's dividend yield approaches the double digits, it means one of two things. Either the market believes the payout is at risk of a reduction, or the company trades at a wildly low valuation. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) fall into that latter...
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ

Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
NASDAQ

Why Mission Produce Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) were pulling back today after the avocado grower posted disappointing results in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, as avocado prices fell from the year-ago quarter. As of 10:21 a.m. ET, the stock was down 14.3%. So what. Following similar results earlier this...
NASDAQ

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Carlyle Group (CG) Stock?

Investors in The Carlyle Group Inc. CG need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $18.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
NASDAQ

This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?

The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain

LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
Reuters

Tax-loss selling in battered U.S. stocks could spur January snap-back

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 8 story has been corrected to fix the spelling of 'Roland' in paragraph 10.) Investors who sell underperforming U.S. stocks to lock in tax benefits before year-end may be adding to recent pressure on equities while sowing the seeds of a January rebound in some corners of the market.

