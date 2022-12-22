Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.

1 DAY AGO