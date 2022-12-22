Read full article on original website
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla (TSLA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
NASDAQ
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
NASDAQ
2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
When a company's dividend yield approaches the double digits, it means one of two things. Either the market believes the payout is at risk of a reduction, or the company trades at a wildly low valuation. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) fall into that latter...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields on long end rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November, suggesting that interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices,...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 22, 2022 : TQQQ, ORIC, SQQQ, TSLA, XPEV, QQQ, KMX, CS, NIO, GOTU, MU, RENN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.66 to 11,154.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,206,755 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2721 at $18.61, with 3,419,949 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.39167600cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
NASDAQ
Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week
Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
NASDAQ
Why Mission Produce Stock Was Falling Today
Shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) were pulling back today after the avocado grower posted disappointing results in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, as avocado prices fell from the year-ago quarter. As of 10:21 a.m. ET, the stock was down 14.3%. So what. Following similar results earlier this...
NASDAQ
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Carlyle Group (CG) Stock?
Investors in The Carlyle Group Inc. CG need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $18.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
NASDAQ
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain
LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
Tax-loss selling in battered U.S. stocks could spur January snap-back
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 8 story has been corrected to fix the spelling of 'Roland' in paragraph 10.) Investors who sell underperforming U.S. stocks to lock in tax benefits before year-end may be adding to recent pressure on equities while sowing the seeds of a January rebound in some corners of the market.
