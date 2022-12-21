Read full article on original website
Dynamo, NWSL Dash owner facing pivotal moment in teams' histories
Change has "trumped all" for the Dynamo and NWSL Houston Dash since majority owner Ted Segal took over Houston’s professional soccer clubs in June 2021 and proclaimed that the “competitive standard, on and off the pitch, must be raised,” according to Brian Smith of the HOUSTON CHRONICLE. A renovated PNC Stadium will “feature all-mesh seats” when the Dynamo holds their 2023 home opener March 18. A new East Club, a 15,000 square foot premium space, is also "scheduled to be open.” On his first look at the more modernized stadium, Segal said, “This is a very real thing now because you can see the change tangibly." He added, “I know what the final product will look like and it’s something that our fans deserve and I’m very pleased to be delivering it for them.” However, Smith wrote winning at a “high level” in an increasingly competitive MLS is the “real test for Segal.” The Texans (1-12-1) and Rockets (9-21) are “rebuilding and could be for years," but the time for the Dynamo/Dash to “surge forward isn’t in 2027.” Smith: “It’s now and they are fully aware of that reality.” There are "affordable ticket prices if you have $11," and adding more local food vendors inside the stadium are just part of the effort to "reconnect the Dynamo and Dash with the region" (HOUSTON CHRONICLE, 12/21).
SBJ Football: Venue tech, Manning brothers among year-end honorees
The NFL's $2 billion deal with YouTube TV for Sunday Ticket seems just like the kind of gift the league was hoping it would get for the holidays. This is the final SBJ Football for 2022. The newsletter is back at it after the holidays, returning on Jan. 5. SBJ...
SBJ Unpacks: Fenway Park continues growing offseason activation
Tonight in Unpacks: Fenway Park's offseason event calendar has been its busiest yet, with Topgolf Live, a Spartan Race and Thanksgiving week high school football state playoff games held in November, the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl this month and the NHL Winter Classic and Frozen Fenway college hockey games in January. SBJ facilities maven Bret McCormick digs into how Fenway Sports Management has grown the number of events at the ballpark while the Red Sox are on hiatus.
Barcelona to sell NFL products in official stores
Barcelona has reached an agreement with the NFL to be able to sell the league's products in its official stores. The project will begin in three locations: the team store at Camp Nou and in two other locations in Barcelona (Las Ramblas and La Maquinista). The NFL "is continuing to reinforce its bet on finding strategic partners in European soccer" to increase its presence on the continent. In mid-September, the league partnered with the Bundesliga to boost its presence in Germany after guaranteeing games in the country. The agreement with Barcelona comes after the Dolphins and Bears were granted commercial rights in Spain (2PLAYBOOK, 12/23).
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff.
The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups
Christmas comes with traditions
Executive Transactions - December 22, 2022
The USGA named former PGA Tour player SCOTT LANGLEY Head of Player Relations. He retired from the PGA Tour at the end of last year. Langley replaces JASON GORE, whom the PGA Tour in August named SVP and player advisor to commissioner JAY MONAHAN. Langley "will report to HEATHER DALY-DONOFRIO, who has been promoted to oversee all player relations" (GOLF.com, 12/21).
Titans-Texans kickoff pushed back one hour due to power outages in city: report
Nashville mayor John Cooper called on the Titans to postpone their game against the Texans on Saturday in "solidarity" with their Nashville neighbors.
NFL invests in flag football to globalize the game
The NFL increasingly sees flag football as “good for business,” as the league and its 32 teams have been “investing big-time in the contact-free version of the sport” and the newly structured Pro Bowl is “one way to shed more light on it with the game’s biggest stars.” But the real commitment is “at the youth level, both at home and abroad.” Until recently, flag was “largely a sideshow” in the long-growing American sports industrial complex. Flag since the middle of the 2010s is “one of the top-growing youth sports in America,” and as of 2021, 7 million kids played it.
FanRally poised for bigger presence in MLB
FanRally is poised to have a bigger presence in baseball in 2023 after both the Brewers and Astros piloted subscription membership programs with the online ticketing reservation platform this past season. FanRally, which has a multi-year, league-level partnership with MLB, expects to launch with up to four more MLB clubs this upcoming season, said CEO Chris Giles, who co-founded the company in January 2020 after spending nearly three years as Athletics' COO. FanRally’s subscription products make tickets non-transferable, aiding teams in identifying each fan entering their venue. In Milwaukee, 45% of subscribers for the Brewers’ FanRally program this past season were under the age of 35, and 75% were under 50. “I started FanRally because we couldn't even touch that sub-35 with traditional (season-ticket) products when I was running teams,” Giles said. Subscribers were 17 years younger than the Brewers’ average season-ticket holder.
Short Takes
Pele's cancer has progressed, the doctors treating the former Brazil star have said. His daughter "revealed the family will now spend Christmas in hospital with the 82-year-old" (London TELEGRAPH, 12/22). The Spanish Government is "preparing its wallet" for its bid to host the World Cup in 2030. Spain -- which...
Call of Duty, Overwatch leagues face uncertainty
Activision Blizzard heads into 2023 as a company completely in flux as it waits to see whether it will come under the Microsoft umbrella. The video game publisher's acquisition now faces a lawsuit from the FTC -- something that is sure to continue to impact all sectors of Activision. That...
Matter Of Opinion
Motorsport's Jonathan Noble offers the "supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape," arguing that "not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue." The Sydney Morning Herald's Jake Niall criticizes the Australian Football League for not yet naming a replacement...
What They're Saying
"We're going to be active (in the January window) and that means we're looking to strengthen the team. This squad still doesn't have the luxury of not needing to maximize in every window. But it has to be the right player" -- Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta, on his team's approach to the January transfer window (REUTERS, 12/22).
Speed Reads....
Grant Wahl was remembered in a two-hour celebration of his life at The Times Center yesterday in N.Y. that drew several hundred people, including colleagues and soccer officials (AP, 12/21). After years of interruptions from extreme summer heat, the New York City Triathlon will move to the fall, with a...
SBJ Esports: Industry looks to make economics work in 2023
The pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has left esports with more questions than answers headed into 2023. The past few years saw tremendous growth in esports, which caught the eye of many stick-and-ball team owners and their checkbooks. But as 2022 comes to a close, those checkbooks have started going back into drawers. There is uncertainty that has investors less hasty to splash cash as esports looks to prove it can deliver profitability. Look for 2023 to be a pivotal year, especially for the likes of Activision Blizzard, as stakeholders in leagues have key decisions to make.
Morning Hot Reads: Speaking Out
Clippers F Paul George in a contributed piece to USA TODAY writes about mental health and his own battle, specifically during the pandemic season. George: "I had to raise my hand and surrender the flag and say hey, I need help. That was the first step to getting better – admitting that there was something going on." There is a "lack of understanding and awareness on how to get help, who to talk to and who you can trust to open up to about mental challenges."
Data reveals most in-demand bowl games
Logitix has shared data showing the top-five average ticket prices for completed sales on the secondary ticketing market for college football bowl games, since the matchups were announced on Dec. 4. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl saw the largest jump in average ticket price since its Ohio State-Georgia matchup was announced, a 55% increase in prices from before Dec. 4, to after. Notable bowl game prices:
Giants facing harsh criticism for Correa 'failure'
The Giants organization was “looking to prove it was big-time this winter, only to be big-timed in an almost unimaginable way” after Carlos Correa decided to spurn the team and sign with the Mets, according to Dieter Kurtenbach of the SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS. The world we live in now is one of “complete, abject embarrassment for the Giants,” and fans “should be angry.” There needs to be a “full explanation for why the team was unable to get Correa to sign on the dotted line.” Until the Giants “provide an outstanding excuse as to why it’s not their fault Correa is a Met -- and one might not exist" -- this is a "failure of the highest order for the organization.” Kurtenbach: "This is a defining failure -- a stink that isn’t going to wash out for a long, long time" (San Jose MERCURY NEWS, 12/21). In San Jose, Alex Simon wrote the Giants are the “laughingstock of Major League Baseball." In one offseason, they have “taken the Mets’ place as the butt of the sport’s jokes.” Simon: "The Giants, less than a decade after winning their third world championship in five years, are a punchline to the baseball world” (San Jose MERCURY NEWS, 12/21).
Counter-Strike, Valorant poised for growth, not competition
Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Riot's Valorant have drawn comparisons since the latter tactical shooter title launched in 2020. One of theme for 2023 will be how the ecosystems for those games grow amid troubling financial times facing esports, even as each ecosystem received billions in investment in 2022. When Valorant launched, the assumption was that it would compete with CS:GO. Instead, they’re both growing.
