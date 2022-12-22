ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

How to make sure your pipes don't freeze during pre-Christmas storm

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're traveling out of town for the holidays during the pre-Christmas storm, make sure you take necessary precautions, so your pipes don't freeze while you're away. Water expands as it freezes which can cause pipes to break. According to Red Cross, pipes that freeze most frequently are outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Also, pipes that run against exterior walls have little or no insulation. Below are a few ways to protect your pipes from freezing: Drain water from...
CBS Denver

What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week

When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home.  Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
COLORADO STATE
Family Handyman

What Should a Basement’s Humidity Be?

You’ve heard the phrase: “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”. Uttering this inspires knowing nods or annoyed eye rolls, depending on your perspective. Humidity, relative humidity, dew point — isn’t it just hot outside? What do those terms even mean? And what do they have to do with your basement?
Daily Mail

Brace for 'Burst Pipes Monday': Blast of 15C sub-tropical air just days after temperatures plummeted below freezing could see water mains burst across UK, experts claim... as hopes of a white Christmas persist

Briatins may have been shivering through one of the coldest Decembers for 122 years, but ‘Snow Sunday’ chaos is set to give way to ‘Burst Pipe Monday’ as temperatures rocket. Thermometers have averaged just a fraction of a degree above freezing so far this month, but...
The Independent

Fire service warns of ‘alternative heating’ dangers as temperatures drop below freezing

As UK temperatures plummet below freezing, fire services have warned of the dangers of alternative heating.That includes lighting fire places, wood burners, using hot water bottles, electric heaters and electric blankets.The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services (TWFRS) have advised people to practice fire safety during the cold snap, as households across the UK face soaring energy bills. With gas prices having risen by 80% on 1 October, many are turning to alternative forms of heating their homes, using hot water bottles, heaters and electric blankets to keep warm.A yellow weather warning is in place for the majority of...
The Independent

Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins

As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?Keep your curtains closedCurtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.Draught-proof doors, windows and cracksFor windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and...
Asheville Citizen-Times

Blue Ridge Parkway closed in North Carolina ahead of Christmas weekend, brutal cold, ice

ASHEVILLE - Thinking of taking a family on a drive across the frosty Blue Ridge Parkway this Christmas weekend? Think again, and make some new plans, with lots of warm layers. According to the park's road closure webpage, the parkway is completely closed to motor vehicle through-traffic in North Carolina Dec. 23 as temperatures have plunged into the single digits and below overnight Dec. 22 and wind chills have made the air feel more like the actual arctic, with a minus 35 factor atop Mount Mitchell and minus 45 at Grandfather Mountain northeast of Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Well+Good

The 11 Best Heated Gloves To Keep Your Hands From Freezing This Winter

It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
money.com

Your Heating Bill Is Probably Sky High. Here's Where to Turn for Help

It's probably going to be even more expensive to heat your home this winter, but some states are ramping up assistance programs to help people pay their bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) has predicted that the average household can expect to pay about 17% more than last winter for their heating bills. That bump would bring the average cost of heating a home for the months of October through March from $1,031 to $1,208.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy