(CBS DETROIT) - If you're traveling out of town for the holidays during the pre-Christmas storm, make sure you take necessary precautions, so your pipes don't freeze while you're away. Water expands as it freezes which can cause pipes to break. According to Red Cross, pipes that freeze most frequently are outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Also, pipes that run against exterior walls have little or no insulation. Below are a few ways to protect your pipes from freezing: Drain water from...
Parts of the United States have been plunged into freezing temperatures as an Arctic blast makes its way down south.
Failing to prepare is preparing to fail and while many organizations are preparing for an incoming storm, some of the best preparations you can do are at home. We talked to AAA Insurance about the best way to do so.
A space heater can help to heat your homes during the cold winter months, but it can also become a safety hazard if you are not careful in how to operate one.
If your pipes didn't freeze overnight, you're not in the clear yet, as plumbers say, watch for additional leaks as temps start to rise.
When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home. Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
With temperatures dropping, pipes most susceptible to freezing include those in basements, garages, crawlspaces, and other rooms with outside walls.
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
The "once-in-a-generation" winter storm sweeping across the nation will force Americans to crank up the heat at a time when it's become increasingly expensive to do that.
You’ve heard the phrase: “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”. Uttering this inspires knowing nods or annoyed eye rolls, depending on your perspective. Humidity, relative humidity, dew point — isn’t it just hot outside? What do those terms even mean? And what do they have to do with your basement?
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
Briatins may have been shivering through one of the coldest Decembers for 122 years, but ‘Snow Sunday’ chaos is set to give way to ‘Burst Pipe Monday’ as temperatures rocket. Thermometers have averaged just a fraction of a degree above freezing so far this month, but...
As UK temperatures plummet below freezing, fire services have warned of the dangers of alternative heating.That includes lighting fire places, wood burners, using hot water bottles, electric heaters and electric blankets.The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services (TWFRS) have advised people to practice fire safety during the cold snap, as households across the UK face soaring energy bills. With gas prices having risen by 80% on 1 October, many are turning to alternative forms of heating their homes, using hot water bottles, heaters and electric blankets to keep warm.A yellow weather warning is in place for the majority of...
As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?Keep your curtains closedCurtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.Draught-proof doors, windows and cracksFor windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and...
ASHEVILLE - Thinking of taking a family on a drive across the frosty Blue Ridge Parkway this Christmas weekend? Think again, and make some new plans, with lots of warm layers. According to the park's road closure webpage, the parkway is completely closed to motor vehicle through-traffic in North Carolina Dec. 23 as temperatures have plunged into the single digits and below overnight Dec. 22 and wind chills have made the air feel more like the actual arctic, with a minus 35 factor atop Mount Mitchell and minus 45 at Grandfather Mountain northeast of Asheville.
It wasn't until I moved to New York City two and half years ago that I realized what mind-numbing cold is. As someone born and raised in Los Angeles, I never had to think about covering up my body with a parka or putting on snow boots to run to the store, let alone wear heated gloves. But now that I live in a place where the temps drop below freezing and I walk to get my groceries, a pair of heated gloves has become an essential part of my wardrobe.
It's probably going to be even more expensive to heat your home this winter, but some states are ramping up assistance programs to help people pay their bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) has predicted that the average household can expect to pay about 17% more than last winter for their heating bills. That bump would bring the average cost of heating a home for the months of October through March from $1,031 to $1,208.
Temperatures are dropping Friday in the D.C. area, setting the stage for an Arctic Christmas holiday. Expect wind, cold and dangerous wind chills on Friday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said. The culprit is a powerful low-pressure center over the Midwest. The cold front started moving into the region in...
The recent news reported that residents in portions of Southeast England have suffered from no water supply due to pipe leaks and damage. The report added that the water supply is not guaranteed to return until Christmas. In recent reports, many businesses in the United Kingdom felt the impact of...
