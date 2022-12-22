Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Yardbarker
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message
Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was clearly intended to motivate Brown and urged the former wide receiver not to “give in” in the face of criticism and adversity. Brady told Brown “you can handle it” and said he will make himself available if Brown needs him.
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
CBS Sports
Browns future at head coach: Cleveland expected to retain Kevin Stefanski despite struggles in 2022
Despite a trying 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns are expected to retain head coach Kevin Stefanski, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. There had been some speculation around the league that Cleveland ownership could move on from the 2020 AP NFL Coach of the Year, but sources say the Haslams haven't considered making a change.
Yardbarker
PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Against Saints
The Cleveland Browns game against the New Orleans Saints didn’t give fans the outcome they desired. With their playoff hopes on the line, the Browns fell short of beating a Saints team who are still playoff contenders. While the results weren’t good for the Browns, they had a silver...
Yardbarker
Browns RT Jack Conklin Spoke About Staying in Cleveland, Jedrick Wills, and his Trust in the Play Calling
Cleveland Browns recently inked right tackle Jack Conklin to a four-year deal that not many saw coming. That deal gives Cleveland consistency and a good player out right for the foreseeable future. "This is home for us," said Conklin on Monday when he spoke to the media. "We want to...
Yardbarker
2 Things Fans Should Watch In Browns’ Final 2 Games
The NFL season is coming down to two more games for the Cleveland Browns. While the team isn’t making the playoffs for the second consecutive season, fans can still look forward to something in the next two games. With the Browns facing the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, they...
thecomeback.com
Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Browns Quarterback Heading to the College Football Coaching Ranks
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye is making a move to the college football coaching ranks. According to a report, Frye is heading to be the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic University. Frye will be joining Tom Herman's staff. Frye was with the Browns from 2005-07 after being a third-round...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL
Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
Yardbarker
49ers teammates believe Nick Bosa's performance vs. Commanders "secured" DPOY campaign
Nick Bosa has to be considered the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher racked up two more sacks on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, nearly had a third, and might have had a fourth if sacks on two-point conversions counted toward the season total. The point is, Bosa was a game-wrecker in Week 16, and it's hard to imagine anyone thinking another defender has been more impactful this season.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
Browns vs. Saints is coldest home game in Cleveland since 1981
There has not been a colder game in Northeast Ohio as the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium today in the last 30 years. At kickoff, the temperature came in at just six degrees off of the shores of Lake Erie; this registers as the coldest home game since 1981 for the Browns.
