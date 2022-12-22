Jurrion Dickey signs with Oregon, completes banner Early National Signing Day for Ducks

The first day of the Early National Signing Day period finished with a big score for the Oregon Ducks and Jurrion Dickey was the final prize.

The 5-star receiver from Menlo-Atherton senior signed his letter of intent just after 6 p.m. local time, giving the Ducks their 25th signage of a truly productive day.

In the morning, Oregon received a giant gift in the form of 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, a 5-star recruit from national champion St. John Bosco who seemed destined for USC.

Shortly after, another top California recruit, 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin from Long Beach Poly, flipped from LSU to the Ducks.

Dickey added a bow to the Ducks' fantastic day with his signature that was delayed three hours on a live social post so he could include his brother JaJuan.

He's one of several Bay Area-to-Oregon wide receiver connections over the years, including the team's current leading pass catcher Troy Franklin, who also graduated from Menlo-Atherton.

Dickey, the nation's No. 15 overall recruit and No. 2 wide receiver, is the program's second-highest-rated receiver behind only Cameron Colvin, another Bay Area product out of De La Salle-Concord.

After three fantastic and productive seasons at Valley Christian-San Jose (120 catches, 2,084 yards, 31 TDs), Dickey announced in June he would be leaving the school.

Reports had him going to a Southern California high school, but eventually in August, he wound up at his hometown school Menlo-Atherton, where he immediately made a huge impact.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder accounted for 239 yards and four touchdowns, including six catches for 170 yards, in a 48-34 opening home win against Bellarmine .

Jurrion Dickey on his way to one of his four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Bellarmine. Photo: Greg Jungferman

But after four games (20 catches, 453 yards, six touchdowns), Dickey came down with a leg injury and never returned.

He committed to Oregon on May 2 but took an unofficial visit to Miami on June 6, starting months of speculation that he would head South. Since then he's got more offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia.

On Oct 1, he took another unofficial offer to Oregon. All along he apparently was committed to the Ducks.