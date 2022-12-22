ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Man arrested in connection to 29th & Chase area murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide in the 29th & Chase area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Sept. 5, Jacksonville police responded to West 27th Street in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in a fenced backyard behind a home. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while the man survived with serious injuries.
Action News Jax

3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
First Coast News

JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
First Coast News

Two recovering after North Shore area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.
Action News Jax

6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
Action News Jax

Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
