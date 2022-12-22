JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO