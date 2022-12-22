Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an...
JSO looking for suspects in alleged credit card fraud incident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information in a credit card fraud investigation. Police say on Nov. 21, a vehicle burglary was reported in the 12400 block of North Main Street in which the victim’s banking information was taken. The information was then used...
Man arrested in connection to 29th & Chase area murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide in the 29th & Chase area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Sept. 5, Jacksonville police responded to West 27th Street in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in a fenced backyard behind a home. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while the man survived with serious injuries.
3 people shot on Christmas Eve morning, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a female who been shot near her upper leg. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The event occurred in Springfield 11th street West. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shortly after,...
First Coast News
JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
Watch: Bodycam videos of officer-involved shootings released by Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made several bodycam videos of officer-involved shootings publically available this week. This comes after a press conference held by Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters Tuesday where he said that transparency will now be a requirement of operation for the agency. Through an...
Attempted robbery in Brentwood neighborhood leaves two injured from gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that officers were dispatched to a local hospital after two victims arrived with gunshot wounds. When JSO arrived an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old had been shot and were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The two victims told police that they were...
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
Two recovering after North Shore area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.
‘The Victim’s Stomach Was Caved and His Rib Cage Protruded’: Florida Mom Charged with Starving 5-Month-Old Son to Death
A 23-year-old mother in Florida was arrested for allegedly beating and starving her five-month-old son to death. Tania Nicole McGowan was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of child abuse and child neglect over the infant’s death, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. According...
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison
Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.
At least one dead in stabbing in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville, Fl — At least one man is dead in a stabbing, and a second man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville police were called to the Longbranch area, northeast of Downtown, just before midnight, by a man who needed help. When they arrived off E. 21st and MLK...
Jacksonville mother charged with child neglect, accused of starving baby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a local woman in connection with a child’s death. STORY: JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore. According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Tania Nicole McGowan is being charged with child neglect and child abuse after...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
Police release 911 calls from bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The frantic 911 calls have been released from when the 35-year-old zookeeper was attacked by a black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo. The police report said the zookeeper sustained several cuts to her back, thighs and head. One coworker saw it happen, and others tried throwing things at the bear to get it to stop.
One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road. No further...
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
Two dead and two seriously injured in crash on CR 214 in Clay County
Keystone Heights, Fla. — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling at high speeds, eastbound on County Road 214. The driver was unable to safely turn during a curve in the road and crossed the centerline. A vehicle heading...
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felon
U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Stephan Marshall, 35, of Jacksonville, to four years and nine months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Comments / 0