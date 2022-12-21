Janet Anne Morrison, age 73, passed away following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease at her home in Warwick, RI on December 20th with her husband Doug by her side. Jan was born on April 19, 1949 to Ruth Grayson Morrison and Thomas Morrison in Pawtucket, RI. Raised in Foxborough, MA she attended Foxboro High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. Jan excelled as a member of the National Honor Society, All State Choral Society and folk music festivals where she was a talented guitar player. She was an avid longboard surfer who enjoyed the sport along the beaches of Cape Cod with her high school friends. Jan’s long red hair was her crowning glory and evidence of her Irish ancestors.

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO