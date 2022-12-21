ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Anne Morrison of Warwick Dies at 73

Janet Anne Morrison, age 73, passed away following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease at her home in Warwick, RI on December 20th with her husband Doug by her side. Jan was born on April 19, 1949 to Ruth Grayson Morrison and Thomas Morrison in Pawtucket, RI. Raised in Foxborough, MA she attended Foxboro High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. Jan excelled as a member of the National Honor Society, All State Choral Society and folk music festivals where she was a talented guitar player. She was an avid longboard surfer who enjoyed the sport along the beaches of Cape Cod with her high school friends. Jan’s long red hair was her crowning glory and evidence of her Irish ancestors.
PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Reversal of fortune and reversed again. In the course of two months, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was Mayor of Woonsocket, removed from office by the city council, and then she was re-elected mayor. Follow this timeline:. In September, Woonsocket City Councilor filed a petition to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt from office.
