It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO