Cleveland, OH

Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year

The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL

Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

49ers teammates believe Nick Bosa's performance vs. Commanders "secured" DPOY campaign

Nick Bosa has to be considered the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher racked up two more sacks on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, nearly had a third, and might have had a fourth if sacks on two-point conversions counted toward the season total. The point is, Bosa was a game-wrecker in Week 16, and it's hard to imagine anyone thinking another defender has been more impactful this season.
WASHINGTON, CA
Yardbarker

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Why Perception of Stefanski Matters, Shutting Down Chubb and Much More

The Cleveland Browns will embark on the most critical offseason since 1999 in a couple of weeks. I have already detailed my reasons for believing that Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, and Paul DePodesta have decided to move on from Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods when the season ends. However, it should be noted that how the Browns handle their business in these final weeks of the 2022 season will be important in ensuring that the Browns' Defensive Coordinator job is attractive to potential candidates.
CLEVELAND, OH

