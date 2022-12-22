Read full article on original website
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Busted, Is This the End for Her?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter panics when John "Finn" Finnegan discovers she's alive.
General Hospital Spoilers: There is much more to Ryan and Heather's relationship
Heather WebberPhoto byABC Soaps in Depth screenshot. General Hospital fans who suspected Heather Webber (Alley Mills) might be the mother of Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) are even more sure after Friday's episode. Heather obtained the keys to Ryan Chamberlain's (Jon Lindstrom) cell and let herself in and engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the serial killer. She got him to admit he is not locked in which no one else is aware of except Esme. Ryan swore her to silence and time will tell if Heather complies.
SheKnows
First Look at Days of Our Lives’ Peter Reckell Back On the Set — Plus, One ‘Sweet Reunion’
This moment has been a long time coming. In fact, by our calculations, it’s been just over seven years in coming! Days of Our Lives’ Bo died on November 23, 2015 — and now he’s officially back!. Sure, we’ve seen his ghost here and there and...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Christmas Preview: Fan Favorites Return for the Holidays — and Get the Tissues Ready for a Special Tribute to John Aniston’s Uncle Victor
Salem’s families gather for their annual Christmas traditions. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of December 19 – 23, it’s Christmas week in Salem, but not everyone is feeling jolly. Read what happens and watch the preview below. As per their yearly tradition,...
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Monica Quartermaine was mentioned on Thanksgiving on General Hospital but where is she?
Leslie Charleson observed 45 years of playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital on August 16 but she was nowhere t be seen. Soaps She Knows and other spoilers addressed the event and used quotes from Charleson from past interviews but nothing new was revealed. Monica has not been on screen since the end of January and the last time Charleson was seen was during an interview with Maurice Benard in March on his Vlog State of Mind.
SheKnows
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia
Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
SheKnows
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
No Mercy: This General Hospital Person Deserves Forgiveness The Least
Sorry seems to be the hardest word. General Hospital wouldn’t be General Hospital if the citizens of Port Charles weren’t constantly doing terrible things…while expecting to be forgiven for them in the end. It’s how killers and blackmailers and mobsters end up walking the streets, free and clear, year after year.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Recaps: A Fiery Crash, Unwelcome News & A Escape
The Days of our Lives recaps for November 21 – November 25, 2022, feature explosions, both metaphorical and literal, and so much more. “Charlie Dale” (Mike Manning) continued to urge Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) to murder Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) balked when tasked with committing the foul; Ava attempted to incentivize him by revealing his identity to Susan. In the end, Xander releases Susan who makes her way to Ava and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) rendezvous site. Ava takes Susan hostage and hits the road. With “Charlie” pouring poison into her ear, Ava drives her vehicle off a cliff!
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Sister Sighting
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
