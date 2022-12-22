Heather WebberPhoto byABC Soaps in Depth screenshot. General Hospital fans who suspected Heather Webber (Alley Mills) might be the mother of Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) are even more sure after Friday's episode. Heather obtained the keys to Ryan Chamberlain's (Jon Lindstrom) cell and let herself in and engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the serial killer. She got him to admit he is not locked in which no one else is aware of except Esme. Ryan swore her to silence and time will tell if Heather complies.

