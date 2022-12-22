ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: There is much more to Ryan and Heather's relationship

Heather WebberPhoto byABC Soaps in Depth screenshot. General Hospital fans who suspected Heather Webber (Alley Mills) might be the mother of Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) are even more sure after Friday's episode. Heather obtained the keys to Ryan Chamberlain's (Jon Lindstrom) cell and let herself in and engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the serial killer. She got him to admit he is not locked in which no one else is aware of except Esme. Ryan swore her to silence and time will tell if Heather complies.
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Cheryl E Preston

Monica Quartermaine was mentioned on Thanksgiving on General Hospital but where is she?

Leslie Charleson observed 45 years of playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital on August 16 but she was nowhere t be seen. Soaps She Knows and other spoilers addressed the event and used quotes from Charleson from past interviews but nothing new was revealed. Monica has not been on screen since the end of January and the last time Charleson was seen was during an interview with Maurice Benard in March on his Vlog State of Mind.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Michael tells Carly Willow has leukemia

Friday on General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn MacMullenP tried to convince Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) that she fainted because she had not eaten. Once Carly left Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) insisted that its time to let people know that she is sick so they can treat her accordingly. According to General Hospital Blog Michael is going to tell his mother what is going on and this will change everything.
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen

The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
No Mercy: This General Hospital Person Deserves Forgiveness The Least

Sorry seems to be the hardest word. General Hospital wouldn’t be General Hospital if the citizens of Port Charles weren’t constantly doing terrible things…while expecting to be forgiven for them in the end. It’s how killers and blackmailers and mobsters end up walking the streets, free and clear, year after year.
Days of our Lives Recaps: A Fiery Crash, Unwelcome News & A Escape

The Days of our Lives recaps for November 21 – November 25, 2022, feature explosions, both metaphorical and literal, and so much more. “Charlie Dale” (Mike Manning) continued to urge Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) to murder Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) balked when tasked with committing the foul; Ava attempted to incentivize him by revealing his identity to Susan. In the end, Xander releases Susan who makes her way to Ava and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) rendezvous site. Ava takes Susan hostage and hits the road. With “Charlie” pouring poison into her ear, Ava drives her vehicle off a cliff!
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Sister Sighting

Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
