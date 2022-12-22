Winners and losers from day one of the early signing period

College football’s early signing period kicked off Wednesday as the majority of the top players in the class of 2023 signed their letters of intent.

The day featured lots of exciting headlines, such as five-star flips, tight recruiting battles wrapping up and shocking commitments. Some teams added critical pieces to their recruiting classes while others missed out on sought-after prospects.

Three blue bloods sit atop the recruiting rankings as Alabama leads the pack, with Georgia and Texas following. Nick Saban looks to be headed to another No. 1 class as the Alabama head coach.

The Longhorns ended the afternoon with a big head-to-head recruiting win over rival Oklahoma for EDGE Tausili Akana. The marks back to back weeks Texas snagged an elite linebacker over a rival school.

Oregon made a significant splash by adding two five-stars, safety Peyton Bowden and EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei. In addition, the Ducks flipped four-star quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor and cornerback Daylen Austin from LSU.

Here is a look at the winners and losers of the first day of the early signing period.

Winner: Oregon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon was the biggest winner of the day as they flipped multiple key prospects and added two five-stars to the class. The Ducks are up to No. 7 in the team rankings.

Winner: Alabama

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama locked down a class that likely finishes No. 1 in the nation. Fliping five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Iowa was a massive win for the Tide.

Loser: Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma lost a couple of battles against Texas and Oregon to close out the day. While the day did not go as planned for the Sooners, a top-10 class is an excellent start for Brent Venables.

Winner: Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas locked out each of its prior commits in the early signing window along with landing Tausili Akana over Oklahoma. Steve Sarkisian has the Horns rolling.

Winner: Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart continues to recruit with the best of them. Georgia landed five-star EDGE Damon Wilson over Ohio State and Florida to round out another top-two class for the Dawgs.

Loser: Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame lost tons of momentum down the recruiting stretch. After holding a top-five class much of the season, the Irish limped down the finish line. Losing five-star safety Peyton Bowen to Oregon was a brutal blow.

Winner: Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a losing record on the year, Miami finished strong on the recruiting trail. The Canes hold the No. 4 class in the nation with a few top targets still on the board.

Loser: Texas A&M

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M followed up its record-breaking 2022 class with a slightly disappointing group this cycle. The Aggies are outside the top 10 nationally and lost former linebacker commit Anthony Hill to rival Texas.