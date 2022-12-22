Read full article on original website
Coast News
New San Marcos City Council sworn in
SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos City Council welcomed one new council member and said goodbye to another last week as they recognized the results of the November election. Incumbent Mayor Rebecca Jones was elected to a second term over challenger Randy Walton, who represented District 2 on the council for the past four years. Mike Sannella was elected to Walton’s old seat after emerging victorious in a four-man race.
Coast News
Opening on Vallecitos Water District board
SAN MARCOS — Due to the recent general election, Vallecitos Water District has a vacancy on its board of directors. The water district is currently seeking a new Division 4 director to replace new San Marcos City Councilman Mike Sannella. Directors assist in setting policy and direction for the public agency.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista District 3 Update
This is a special time of year full of reflection and togetherness. Our community has experienced both challenges and triumphs. We have much to celebrate at the City of Vista, including new parks and programs, fiscal health, and more community involvement. I am grateful for the chance to serve Vista, learn from neighbors, and work with you.
KPBS
Chula Vista City Council won’t send Republican mayor to SANDAG
Democrats have secured a governing majority on the SANDAG board of directors after the Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday appointed Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as its representative. Many cities, Chula Vista among them, have historically appointed their mayors to the SANDAG board without much controversy. But leaders in the local...
Coast News
Vista council battles over SANDAG representative
VISTA — A heated debate over the future of transportation and who represents the city on the board of directors of the San Diego Association of Governments ended without a selection during the City Council’s Dec. 13 meeting. Newly elected Mayor John Franklin presented a slate of selections...
Coast News
More pandemic relief funds going to city parks
ESCONDIDO — The City Council this month approved several updates to projects throughout the city that will be paid for by federal pandemic relief funding. Escondido received $38.8 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, funds that can only be used to support public health costs, address negative impacts caused by the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay to essential workers, and make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
kusi.com
Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. He says this is due to his opposition to the Mileage Tax, which SANDAG has pushed for almost a year. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details....
Chula Vista Establishes Department of Housing and Homeless Services
The city of Chula Vista has created a department tasked with providing staff and resources to address the housing needs of the city and to work on solutions for those experiencing homelessness, officials announced Wednesday. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services has 10 staff members and priorities such as...
kusi.com
SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
kusi.com
US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns. In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive. Now, the United States Marine...
Judge appoints legal guardian to represent missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A Riverside County probate judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of Lydia "Dia" Abrams, who went missing form her ranch near Idyllwild in 2020. “I'll do my best to appoint the guardian ad litem in the next two days,” said...
kusi.com
Chula Vista’s Christmas Circle returns for 65th year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christmas Circle is one of the most popular and widely attended Christmas light attractions in San Diego. The street, permanently titled Christmas Circle, is off H St. between First and Second Ave. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on location with the locals to showcase all...
Coast News
Humane Society overfilled, needs help
OCEANSIDE — This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over-capacity at its Humane Society locations in Oceanside, Escondido,...
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
americanmilitarynews.com
San Diego VA medical center renamed in honor of Army nurse killed in Afghanistan
The San Diego Veterans Affairs medical center was renamed this week in honor of Capt. Jennifer Moreno, a San Diego native who was killed in 2013 in Afghanistan. Moreno was an Army nurse who died while rushing to the aid of a fellow soldier during a raid on a residential compound where a wanted Taliban member was believed to be staying.
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
