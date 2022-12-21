Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The story behind ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’
For over 40 years the jingle "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" has been one of the most popular Christmas songs.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
ksmu.org
Faces Behind the Numbers: Dr. Leo Wyrsch
COVID-19 has taken at least 763 lives in Greene County alone. One of them was a longtime Springfield physician. Dr. Leo Wyrsch died on September 28, 2020 in Springfield, the city where he was born and raised. He was 85-years-old. His son, Dr. Brad Wyrsch is clinic president at Mercy...
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Republic R-3 wants new school
$47 million tax levy on April ballot would pay for new 5th-6th grade building. If the voters in the Republic R-3 School District approve a proposed $47 million no tax rate increase bond. issue in April, the district will be able to begin construction on a new fifth and sixth...
How to make snow ice cream: 5 great recipes to try this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With several inches of snow on the ground in Springfield, and several residents enjoying a snow day away from work and school, enjoying snow ice cream is at the top of the to-do list.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
There are multiple reports of a a freak attack at a Missouri intermediate school playground that left a total of 21 injured including many students and a few teachers in the Springfield area. I first saw this horrific story shared by Newsweek of an attack by pit bull mix dogs...
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments
Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, Missouri
Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit House, October 2010.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The home of Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit located at 903 S. Weller Avenue, Springfield, Missouri was constructed in 1916. On December 23, 2014, the home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
933kwto.com
UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd
An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
Springfield road conditions
2:00 p.m. – MoDOT says Eastbound 44 is closed at MM 142 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They say to exit the interstate at Exit 129 in Lebanon or sooner. Currently, there is no estimate on reopening. 1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. […]
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
933kwto.com
Local Leaders Update Community on Thursday’s Winter Storm
City officials updated the community Tuesday on preparations ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the Ozarks Thursday. Representatives of the following entities were present. City of Springfield. Springfield Fire Department. Springfield City Utilities. National Weather Service. Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management. Community Partnership of the Ozarks.
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
KYTV
The threat of a flash freeze and black ice
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flash freeze happens when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing. On Thursday, the Ozarks is expecting a significant temperature drop in the morning hours and potential drizzle which could result in black ice. Flash freezing makes roadways slick and very difficult to stop your vehicle on....
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
ksmu.org
Springfield City Utilities asks customers to turn down thermostats, avoid using appliances amid energy station repairs
Springfield City Utilities said midday on Friday that it was canceling an energy conservation request it issued earlier in the day, asking customers to turn down their thermostats and avoid using energy-intensive appliance like dishwashers. In a news release, CU officials said they were able to cancel that request because...
Ozark County Times
Brother pleads guilty to assaulting sister, sent to prison for 5 years
During the Dec. 7 session of Ozark County Law Day, Matthew B. Wollin, 39, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree domestic assault pursuant to a plea agreement with the state. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Credit for time served and probation were denied through the formal judgement entered in the case. The victim in the case was in court and approved of the plea offer, online court records indicate.
