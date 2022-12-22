ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

The Midday Weather Report — Most Locations Still in the Teens at This Point

Other than a few thin clouds moving across the area, skies are mainly clear across Central Alabama as we make the run-up to the midday hour on this cold and frigid Christmas Eve. As of the 10 am roundup, temperatures across the area were ranging from the mid-teens to the lower 20s. Eufaula was the “warm” spot at 23º, while several stations, including Birmingham, were tied as the cold spots at 16º. Wind chills across much of the area are in the 0º to 10º range at this point.
EUFAULA, AL
alabamawx.com

The Weather Briefing for Christmas Eve — The “Arctic Tundra” Weather Hangs Around Through the Weekend

While there will be plenty of sunshine across the area on Christmas Eve, that magical 540 line will be south of us meaning conditions will be cold once again. Lows will once again range from the single digits to the mid teens across the area, with nearly everyone in the area staying below freezing as highs will only top out in the mid 20s to the lower 30s.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

A Few Damage Reports from Gusty Winds; Cold Front Now Invading the State

NWS Huntsville has issued a Special Weather Statement on the gusty winds that are occurring across the Tennessee Valley counties, which includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties. Here is the text from that statement…. Gusty Winds expected across the Tennessee Valley as...
CULLMAN, AL
apr.org

More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott

The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Very cold temperatures into next week

CLANTON, Ala.  –  Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast.   It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide.  High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast.  Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s.  Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast.   Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south.  Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections. 
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Hard Freeze Warning Extended in Time Until 9 am Monday Morning

NWS Birmingham has extended the HARD FREEZE WARNING originally set to expire at 9 am on Sunday Morning to now expire on Monday morning at 9 am CST for the following counties in Central Alabama: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?

Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

The Deep South Is In The Deep Freeze

BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Active Warnings & Advisories for the Arctic Blast

All the Tennessee Valley counties (Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan) are set to go under a WIND CHILL WARNING tonight at midnight and is set to expire at 12 pm on Saturday. An arctic blast will move through the area this evening, and temperatures will rapidly plummet afterwards. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero to 20 below zero will be possible.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast

A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Long Awaited Arctic Front Arrives Tonight

BITTERLY COLD AIR GETTING CLOSE: While most of Alabama is overcast this afternoon, the sky has cleared temporarily over some of the western counties at mid-afternoon. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s, but the coldest air in several years will invade Alabama tonight. The Arctic front is approaching Memphis as I write this.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Thousands of Alabamians wake up to power outages during brutal cold weather

The winter storm named “Elliott” knocked out power early today for almost fifteen thousand Alabamians. The website Poweroutages.us says Cleburne, Butler, Conecuh Counties are hardest hit with about ten percent of homes reporting no electricity. Lesser outages are being reported in Bibb, Clay, Wilcox, Lowndes, Tallapoosa, Cullman and Clarke Counties. The National Weather Service warned the heavy winds associated with Elliott could mean power outages, and that residents should alternate means of heating their homes. The high temperature over most of Alabama is expected to be in the twenties, with no readings above freezing until maybe Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama Goes Into The Deep Freeze Tonight

BITTERLY COLD AIR GETTING CLOSE: Temperatures will reach the 55-61 degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky; most of the day will be dry, and the sun could peek out in spots this afternoon. Enjoy these temperatures as the long awaited Arctic front will enter the northwest corner of the state around 6-7p CT.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy