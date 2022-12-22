Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
The Midday Weather Report — Most Locations Still in the Teens at This Point
Other than a few thin clouds moving across the area, skies are mainly clear across Central Alabama as we make the run-up to the midday hour on this cold and frigid Christmas Eve. As of the 10 am roundup, temperatures across the area were ranging from the mid-teens to the lower 20s. Eufaula was the “warm” spot at 23º, while several stations, including Birmingham, were tied as the cold spots at 16º. Wind chills across much of the area are in the 0º to 10º range at this point.
alabamawx.com
The Weather Briefing for Christmas Eve — The “Arctic Tundra” Weather Hangs Around Through the Weekend
While there will be plenty of sunshine across the area on Christmas Eve, that magical 540 line will be south of us meaning conditions will be cold once again. Lows will once again range from the single digits to the mid teens across the area, with nearly everyone in the area staying below freezing as highs will only top out in the mid 20s to the lower 30s.
alabamawx.com
A Few Damage Reports from Gusty Winds; Cold Front Now Invading the State
NWS Huntsville has issued a Special Weather Statement on the gusty winds that are occurring across the Tennessee Valley counties, which includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties. Here is the text from that statement…. Gusty Winds expected across the Tennessee Valley as...
apr.org
More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott
The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.
Very cold temperatures into next week
CLANTON, Ala. – Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast. It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast. Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast. Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south. Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.
alabamawx.com
Hard Freeze Warning Extended in Time Until 9 am Monday Morning
NWS Birmingham has extended the HARD FREEZE WARNING originally set to expire at 9 am on Sunday Morning to now expire on Monday morning at 9 am CST for the following counties in Central Alabama: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
alabamawx.com
The Deep South Is In The Deep Freeze
BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
Dangerously cold air moving into Alabama
By sunrise Friday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits, and wind chills will be below 0°.
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
Alabama arctic blast bringing wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero
Get ready, the cold is on its way. Alabama was covered in wind chill and hard freeze warnings on Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later today. That front is going to bring some rain on the front side, a little snow for northern...
alabamawx.com
Active Warnings & Advisories for the Arctic Blast
All the Tennessee Valley counties (Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan) are set to go under a WIND CHILL WARNING tonight at midnight and is set to expire at 12 pm on Saturday. An arctic blast will move through the area this evening, and temperatures will rapidly plummet afterwards. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero to 20 below zero will be possible.
Arctic air puts Alabama in deep freeze: Expect single digit temperatures, brutal wind
Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
alabamawx.com
Long Awaited Arctic Front Arrives Tonight
BITTERLY COLD AIR GETTING CLOSE: While most of Alabama is overcast this afternoon, the sky has cleared temporarily over some of the western counties at mid-afternoon. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s, but the coldest air in several years will invade Alabama tonight. The Arctic front is approaching Memphis as I write this.
apr.org
Thousands of Alabamians wake up to power outages during brutal cold weather
The winter storm named “Elliott” knocked out power early today for almost fifteen thousand Alabamians. The website Poweroutages.us says Cleburne, Butler, Conecuh Counties are hardest hit with about ten percent of homes reporting no electricity. Lesser outages are being reported in Bibb, Clay, Wilcox, Lowndes, Tallapoosa, Cullman and Clarke Counties. The National Weather Service warned the heavy winds associated with Elliott could mean power outages, and that residents should alternate means of heating their homes. The high temperature over most of Alabama is expected to be in the twenties, with no readings above freezing until maybe Sunday.
Rain, Freezing Temperatures Expected Thursday Night Could Pose Road Hazards for Travelers
As the arctic front is expected to make its way to Alabama Thursday evening, the impact of rain could make roads hazardous for drivers looking to travel. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said the arctic rush has reached Milwaukee, St. Louis and Dallas as the front continues heading towards Alabama.
alabamawx.com
Alabama Goes Into The Deep Freeze Tonight
BITTERLY COLD AIR GETTING CLOSE: Temperatures will reach the 55-61 degree range across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky; most of the day will be dry, and the sun could peek out in spots this afternoon. Enjoy these temperatures as the long awaited Arctic front will enter the northwest corner of the state around 6-7p CT.
