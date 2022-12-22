Read full article on original website
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire
This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
What Christmas was like the year you were born
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the […]
The Five Christmas Mysteries That Have Stunned Authorities
Christmas is usually a time of festivities and cheer but over the years, the holiday has been the center of numerous unsolved mysteries.
After a loss, holidays can be hard. One woman’s ornaments help loved ones' voices live on.
Small-business owner Savannah Kelly donated 24 ornaments to Hospice Savannah in Georgia for the second year on Giving Tuesday.
Behind The Meaning of the Holiday Classic “Twelve Days of Christmas”
Few Christmas songs can be as taxing as “Twelve Days of Christmas.” If caroling is not your thing, by the time you start singing about five golden rings you’re likely begging for the song to be over. Whether you love it or hate it, no one can deny “Twelve Days of Christmas” is a holiday staple.
Hey Iceland, mind if we borrow your Christmas tradition of Jólabókaflóð?
It's holiday heaven for introverts, basically.
Utah couple made $150,000 selling wrapping paper online
The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.
Where is Santa Claus right now? How to track his Christmas Eve journey using NORAD, Google
It's Christmas Eve, and Santa Claus has a busy night of delivering presents. Here's how you can follow the big man's location.
Idaho8.com
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual — in more ways than one. That year, Catalina’s father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents’ home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around,...
Photo trees and handmade nativities: four families on their Christmas traditions
From knitted jumpers and Glühwein, to pavlova and prawns, Christmas differs around the world. In Iceland, it is customary to give a book on Christmas Eve, while in Japan KFC has become the lunch of choice. But family traditions hold special meaning, passed down generationally, not determined by geography....
Wave of Grinch porch pirates trying to ruin Christmas
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives you the best advice on how to keep your packages and yourself safe from "porch pirates" over the upcoming holidays.
From easily angered gnomes to child-eating giants, European folklore reveals a darker side to Christmas
It is that time of year when we settle down with a glass of mulled wine and our thoughts turn to all things Christmas. While we all enjoy the merriment and the baubles, trimmings and greenery of the Christmas tree, there is a side to the season that can easily bring a sudden chill. In several cultures in the northern hemisphere, the yuletide winter solstice has brought considerable trepidation. For centuries, communities throughout Europe were mainly rural and thus at the mercy of nature, so it isn’t surprising that people felt themselves to be the governed by supernatural forces.
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…
We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.
The history of the Poinsettia, the Christmas flower
During Christmas, the poinsettia is so highly recognized that it can be seen almost everywhere but few people know the history of this beautiful bloom. The plant is native to Central America and flourished in an area of Southern Mexico known as Taxco del Alarcon. According to Wikipedia, the earliest known facts about poinsettias indicate that ancient Aztecs used the leaves to make dyes for clothes and the sap to treat fevers. The poinsettia plant can grow to nearly 15 feet tall in its native lands and symbolizes joy, love, purity and hope.
