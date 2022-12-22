It is that time of year when we settle down with a glass of mulled wine and our thoughts turn to all things Christmas. While we all enjoy the merriment and the baubles, trimmings and greenery of the Christmas tree, there is a side to the season that can easily bring a sudden chill. In several cultures in the northern hemisphere, the yuletide winter solstice has brought considerable trepidation. For centuries, communities throughout Europe were mainly rural and thus at the mercy of nature, so it isn’t surprising that people felt themselves to be the governed by supernatural forces.

