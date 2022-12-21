Read full article on original website
How to make snow ice cream: 5 great recipes to try this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With several inches of snow on the ground in Springfield, and several residents enjoying a snow day away from work and school, enjoying snow ice cream is at the top of the to-do list.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: the happy reunion of a cat missing for more than two months!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy reunion that makes this year’s holiday extra special for one pet owner. She’d about given up on ever seeing her cat again after two long months of him missing. But a post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page turned out to be a real game changer.
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
Massachusetts man convicted after coffee tables, other furniture used to traffic 4 tons of cocaine
A Springfield man has been found guilty in a cocaine trafficking scheme at a Manhattan federal court Monday.
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Springfield road conditions
2:00 p.m. – MoDOT says Eastbound 44 is closed at MM 142 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They say to exit the interstate at Exit 129 in Lebanon or sooner. Currently, there is no estimate on reopening. 1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. […]
Ozarks First.com
Friday, December 23 AM Weather – The Ozarks remains in a deep freeze
Happy Friday… can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!. It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3″ of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
KYTV
The threat of a flash freeze and black ice
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flash freeze happens when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing. On Thursday, the Ozarks is expecting a significant temperature drop in the morning hours and potential drizzle which could result in black ice. Flash freezing makes roadways slick and very difficult to stop your vehicle on....
ksmu.org
Springfield City Utilities asks customers to turn down thermostats, avoid using appliances amid energy station repairs
Springfield City Utilities said midday on Friday that it was canceling an energy conservation request it issued earlier in the day, asking customers to turn down their thermostats and avoid using energy-intensive appliance like dishwashers. In a news release, CU officials said they were able to cancel that request because...
Apartments evacuated after fire starts in freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents of the El Chaparral apartment complex on East Elm Street were forced to leave their homes after a fire started in the building. Firefighters were fighting the flames from the rooftop as smoke rolled out of the top floor of the apartment complex. Residents were evacuated and then moved to a […]
ksmu.org
Faces Behind the Numbers: Dr. Leo Wyrsch
COVID-19 has taken at least 763 lives in Greene County alone. One of them was a longtime Springfield physician. Dr. Leo Wyrsch died on September 28, 2020 in Springfield, the city where he was born and raised. He was 85-years-old. His son, Dr. Brad Wyrsch is clinic president at Mercy...
KYTV
Staying warm if your power is out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous. Here are some tips for how to keep the heat...
KTTS
Light Snow Possible On Christmas Before Temps Warm Up
(KTTS News) — There will be snow on the ground this Christmas, and some light snow could even fall on Christmas itself. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance for some light snow to fall Christmas night. At least 2 to 3 inches fell across the Ozarks...
