Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes

OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive

The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield road conditions

2:00 p.m. – MoDOT says Eastbound 44 is closed at MM 142 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They say to exit the interstate at Exit 129 in Lebanon or sooner. Currently, there is no estimate on reopening. 1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Friday, December 23 AM Weather – The Ozarks remains in a deep freeze

Happy Friday… can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!. It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3″ of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson road conditions

1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

The threat of a flash freeze and black ice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flash freeze happens when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing. On Thursday, the Ozarks is expecting a significant temperature drop in the morning hours and potential drizzle which could result in black ice. Flash freezing makes roadways slick and very difficult to stop your vehicle on....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Apartments evacuated after fire starts in freezing temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents of the El Chaparral apartment complex on East Elm Street were forced to leave their homes after a fire started in the building. Firefighters were fighting the flames from the rooftop as smoke rolled out of the top floor of the apartment complex. Residents were evacuated and then moved to a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Faces Behind the Numbers: Dr. Leo Wyrsch

COVID-19 has taken at least 763 lives in Greene County alone. One of them was a longtime Springfield physician. Dr. Leo Wyrsch died on September 28, 2020 in Springfield, the city where he was born and raised. He was 85-years-old. His son, Dr. Brad Wyrsch is clinic president at Mercy...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Staying warm if your power is out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous. Here are some tips for how to keep the heat...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Light Snow Possible On Christmas Before Temps Warm Up

(KTTS News) — There will be snow on the ground this Christmas, and some light snow could even fall on Christmas itself. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance for some light snow to fall Christmas night. At least 2 to 3 inches fell across the Ozarks...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

