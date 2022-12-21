Happy Friday… can you believe it is Christmas weekend? It’s unbelievable to me!. It does look like we will qualify as a white Christmas for the first time since 2009. To qualify as a “white Christmas” you need at least one inch of snow on the ground. Springfield officially picked up 3″ of snow on Thursday, and with the frigid temperatures, that snow is not going anywhere for a few days.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO