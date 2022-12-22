ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA

