Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?
Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic trio record sure to fend off Bulls trade rumors
Are the Chicago Bulls a broken squad right now? If you listen to the noise, then you’d probably think that this is definitely the case and that the team is doomed. However, if you consider the fact that they have now won three straight games, it would probably be safe to say that all hope is not lost.
Is Trae Young's Time With The Hawks Coming To An End?
With the Atlanta Hawks having a hard time separating themselves from the middle-tier in the Eastern Conference, the clock is now ticking on Trae Young’s future with the franchise.
Should Rockets Trade For Trae Young If Hawks Guard Wants Out Of Atlanta?
If Trae Young requests a trade from the Hawks, should the Houston Rockets go all out for the All-Star guard?
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Pistons
Listing five important takeaways from the Atlanta Hawks 130-105 win over the Detroit Pistons.
WATCH: Andre Drummond Dunks On Immanuel Quickley In Bulls-Knicks Game
Andre Drummond had a spectacular dunk in Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown break Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen record in big win vs. Timberwolves
Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to show they are the best duo in the NBA today. And for those who have any doubt, the two effectively shut them down by surpassing Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s elite record. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tatum...
Report: Indiana Pacers potential trade suitor for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins
Multiple reports have linked the Indiana Pacers to the Atlanta Hawks forward
