FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Outlasts No. 20 Kansas in 3OT
The weather outside may have been frightful, but the environment inside Pinnacle Bank Arena was so delightful for Nebraska women's basketball. The Huskers stunned No. 20 Kansas 85-79 in triple overtime. The loss is the first of the season for the Jayhawks. "Lots of emotion," Nebraska head coach Amy Williams...
saturdaytradition.com
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola reels in transfer offensive lineman
The Nebraska football team had a great signing day on Wednesday, but the program wasn’t finished. On Friday, Matt Rhule and company got themselves another transfer commit. Ben Scott is an offensive lineman from Arizona State who could actually be the biggest pickup of the transfer portal. That the...
Austin Booker feels he can maximize his potential at Kansas
Minnesota defensive end transfer Austin Booker announced his commitment to Kansas on Thursday evening. He picked KU over multiple Big 10 programs and is set to enroll in January. The defensive end redshirted in his first season with the Minnesota program in 2021. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Booker...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
MaxPreps
Where did Nebraska's Top 10 football prospects sign?
The activity and suspense from early signing day has wrapped up and Nebraska can lay claim to 13 recruits who signed an FBS National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level. Four other Cornhusker State athletes signed the paperwork to walk-on at the University of Nebraska. In all, 12 of Nebraska's finest prep football players have officially joined Husker Nation as players.
thezone939.com
Husker Volleyball Adds Transfer Merritt Beason
(Lincoln, NE) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day
It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
1011now.com
Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday
The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 15 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
1011now.com
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
1011now.com
Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln
The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 16 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. The holidays are here and what better way to enjoy the company of friends and family than at Sun Valley Lanes & Games! They’re open every day during the holiday season. This event is at Sun Valley Lanes, located at 321 Victory Lane.
1011now.com
Troopers perform 350 motorist assists since storm started
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has had a busy couple days, responding to 175 motorist assist calls since midnight and a total of 350 since the storm started Wednesday. This NSP dashcam video shows blizzard conditions just south of Scottsbluff on Wednesday. The dangerous wind chill can...
