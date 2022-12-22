Wintry weather wreaks havoc on prep sports scene

BELOIT—The threat of blizzard-like conditions was enough for several high school events to already be postponed for Thursday.

Hononegah’s girls basketball team was scheduled to resume play in the Sterling Shootout, but those games against Moline and Richwoods have been postponed

The Rock County Fury’s home game at Edwards Ice Arena against Hartland Arrowhead Thursday night has been postponed.

Beloit Memorial’s hockey game against the Janesville Bluebirds at the Janesville Ice Skating Center has been postponed.

Beloit Memorial’s boys home basketball game against Burlington has also been postponed.

Beloit Turner’s girls basketball game at North Boone has been rescheduled to Jan. 17. Turner’s boys home basketball game against Belleville has been moved to Jan. 30.

Clinton’s girls home basketball game against Milton has been moved to Jan. 31.

Clinton’s boys basketball game at Delavan-Darien has been moved to Jan. 28.

Brodhead’s boys home basketball game against Poynette was rescheduled and played on Wednesday Dec. 21.

Big Foot’s boys home basketball game against Badger has been postponed.