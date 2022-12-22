Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At this New York deli, Christmas is celebrated with a Jewish twist on a Chinese feast
For decades, Chinese restaurants have welcome the Jewish community for Christmas. Mile End Deli celebrates the tradition with a spin on the cuisine.
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Top 6 Places to Eat in New York City
The food scene in New York City is diverse and vibrant, with an endless array of unique places to eat. From classic delis to trendy gastropubs, there's a restaurant for every taste and budget in this bustling metropolis. There are so many great spots to dine in NYC that it can be overwhelming to decide where to go. I've compiled a list of the top 6 places to eat in New York City. These restaurants represent the best of what the city offers in terms of dining and are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you will want to take advantage of these places when you're in town.
Legendary Rapper in Dispute with NYC Group Over Casino Project
Several proposals for casino development in New York City are currently under consideration. But competition for licensing is fierce and opposition from a community group is complicating efforts in one prospective neighborhood. The current business activity was set in motion a decade ago. A law passed in 2013 permitting four...
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
multihousingnews.com
Record Office-to-Multifamily Project Lands $536M in NYC
Newmark arranged financing for the largest adaptive reuse of its kind. GFP Real Estate, Metro Loft Management and Rockwood Capital have gained $535.8 million in acquisition and redevelopment financing for the largest ever office-to-residential conversion in the U.S. The 22-story, 1.1 million-square-foot 25 Water Street in New York City’s financial district will be the site of the record-setting project. The financing was arranged by Newmark.
Curbed
The Would-Be Salt Kings of New York City
The Bucci family has been in the salt-mining business in New York’s Livingston County for four generations, beginning in 1908, when salt was primarily used for preserving food. As refrigerators overtook salt preservation, America started using that same salt to de-ice its new highways, which is when the next Bucci, Joseph Edward, stepped into the tunnels, climbing the ranks to become head plant engineer before he was killed in a 1975 mining accident.
Midtown’s Carnegie Diner To Launch Second New York Location
How do you get to Carnegie Diner? Practice, practice, practice!
You Can Visit Here in NYC Once A Year, For Just One Hour, & It’s Almost That Time
Many people seem to enjoy the excitement in going into places where they’re generally or usually not allowed to go. They may be abandoned sites, like Discovery Island and River County at Walt Disney World. Maybe it’s the old City Hall station of the NYC subway system. Perhaps it’s “forbidden” countries like Cuba (we went to Cuba for my last birthday that “ended with a zero” simply “because I could.” Granted, at the time we could go there legally and relatively easily, but it was right after 50+ years of not being able to).
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
fox5ny.com
Why do Jews eat Chinese food at Christmas?
NEW YORK - Jewish people eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is as much a holiday tradition as Santa Claus himself. "Jews started populating Chinese restaurants in New York in the 1890s," said Rabbi Joshua Plaut, the unofficial expert on the topic. He wrote the book "A Kosher Christmas." "It's...
Crowd's Joyful Reaction to NYC 'Holiday Subway Train' Is So Full of Cheer
This definitely isn't typical for NYC.
Commercial Observer
Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M
The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed
Hell’s Kitchen staple Twins Irish Pub is closing after 52 years on 9th Avenue. As demolition looms, the last pint will be pulled on New Year’s Eve, prompting an outpouring of memories. The pub, known for its beers and fan favorite, house-made Shepherd’s Pie was founded by Patrick Lunney, who immigrated to the US in […] The post Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed appeared first on W42ST.
Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York
Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and NJ guy Dino Danelli from the Rascals Dead at 78
Dino Danelli had an amazing creative career. He was born in Jersey City to an Italian American family and by the time he was 17 he had played drums for jazz legend Lionel Hampton then took the train south and ended up playing soul, blues and R & B in New Orleans. He found a band that he liked, convinced them to come back to Jersey and played around a bit still searching for the right mix.
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
bkmag.com
7 places to partake in the feast of the 7 fishes
Most Italian-Americans who grew up in Brooklyn can regale you with stories from their childhood Christmas Eve dinners where a seemingly endless parade of dishes heaped with fish — grilled, sautéed, stuffed and sauce-smothered — would make their way around a packed table of tipsy relatives. Families and friends would devour course after course of lovingly prepared sea fare before shuffling off to Midnight mass.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
This NYC Chef’s Tasting Table Was Just Named The 20th Best Italian Restaurant Outside Of Italy
The multi-concept pasta destination is comprised of a retail shop, a coffee and cocktail bar, a spaghetti to-go counter, and a casual dining area, A Tavola, offering an á la carte menu. The pièce de résistance takes physical form however at The Oval–a 30-seat, open kitchen serving a fine-dining pasta tasting menu. Here you’ll find food so authentically and mouth-wateringly delicious that it was just recently named one of the Top 50 Italian Restaurants Abroad by 50 Top Italy and is the first New York restaurant to be awarded three forks by Gambero Rosso, Italy’s top food guidebook. Conceptualized by Giuseppe Di Martino, third generation Owner of renowned Pastificio Di Martino, and helmed by Michelin-starred chef Peppe Guida and Chef Alessio Rossetti, The Oval showcases classic Neapolitan recipes through both lunch (four courses, $95) and dinner (seven courses, $175) tasting menus.
