The food scene in New York City is diverse and vibrant, with an endless array of unique places to eat. From classic delis to trendy gastropubs, there's a restaurant for every taste and budget in this bustling metropolis. There are so many great spots to dine in NYC that it can be overwhelming to decide where to go. I've compiled a list of the top 6 places to eat in New York City. These restaurants represent the best of what the city offers in terms of dining and are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you will want to take advantage of these places when you're in town.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO