Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts
Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There. In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers
Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'
Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
Khloé Kardashian jokes her sister Kim only shared a photo of her on social media because it matched her Instagram aesthetic
Kim Kardashian has previously admitted to posting photos of the family only because it included a color she wanted on her grid.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s Son Is Following In His Dad’s Footsteps
Tom and Bridget Moynahan's son Jack has big shoes to fill. Many 'Blue Bloods' and NFL fans are curious: Will he play football like his dad?
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination
Diddy has demanded the woman suing him for wrongful termination, who also claims to be his late ex Kim Porter’s niece, reveal her name in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex,...
‘Sister Wives’: This Is How the Women Make Money Outside of the TLC Show
'Sister Wives' has been a major platform for the Brown family. But this is how the women make money outside of the show.
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Michael Strahan’s Wives: Meet His Two Former Spouses
Michael Strahan is a TV host for Good Morning America and a former NFL player. He is currently not married. Michael has been married a total of two times, most recently to Jean Muggli. “I think marriage is great, I really do,” Michael Strahan said in a 2018 episode of...
Kardashian fans left ‘heartbroken’ as two key family members are missing on portrait wall for Thanksgiving celebration
KARDASHIAN fans have noticed two key family members were left out of a portrait wall featured during the family Thanksgiving celebration. Pictures of both Scott Disick and Kanye West were missing from the extravagant celebration. Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, created a portrait for each family member dressed up looking like...
Comments / 21