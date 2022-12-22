12 local athletes participate in National Signing Day
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Wednesday was National Signing Day around the country and 12 local athletes made their college decisions official:
University:
- Park Croyle – Davis and Elkins baseball
- Becca Chmiel – Findlay lacrosse
- Grant Schnopp – Montevallo archery
- Noah Braham – West Virginia football
Morgantown:
- Jonna Butcher – Waynesburg track and field
- Abigail Harki – Salem softball
- Ashleigh Weaver – Fairmont State soccer
- Amanda Weaver – Fairmont State soccer
Bridgeport:
- Lucas Anderson – Ashland track and field
Robert C. Byrd:
- Wyatt Minor – Youngstown State football
- Nate Lhotsky – VMI football
