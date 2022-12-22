Read full article on original website
Chef Stone
2d ago
Let me give you an example of how bad these health care agencies and the media are screwin with you. Imagine hypothetically if this story was about the homeless population. So with 2.4 million people in o.c., they declare a shelter emergency, open a 25 bed shelter and then declare it over. Really? Y'all all falling for it and they're controlling your lives.
Reply
2
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's COVID hospitalizations might be leveling off
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County decreased by two to 327, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 37 were being treated in intensive care, up from 32 Friday. What You Need To Know.
Orange County moves to 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission
Orange County has climbed back into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission amid an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County COVID-19 rate drops to ‘medium’ level; Orange County now ‘high’
Following several weeks of Los Angeles County having a “high” rate of COVID-19, on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s rate to the “medium” threshold. L.A. County saw growing COVID-19 rates in the waning days of November and the early...
precinctreporter.com
OC Racism is A Public Health Crisis
Ever since George Floyd sparked an awakening of national structural racism, money has been rolling down from on high, from the federal, state, counties and cities to tackle inequality, particularly in areas of health. Since 2019 when the American Public Health Association drew attention to the health impact of being...
LA County health officials report nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. The new fatalities gave the county an overall pandemic death toll of 34,492. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared death numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in hospital patients infected with the virus.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
horseandrider.com
California Horse Positive for EHM
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
Santana: As Temperatures Drop, OC Effectively Ends Walk-In Shelters for People Living on the Streets
For the first time in a decade, Orange County leaders won’t be offering those living on the streets any kind of quick shelter options during the coldest nights of the year. This, at a time when homeless deaths are already at record levels and we find ourselves amidst an ongoing COVID and flu surge.
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Orange County, San Diego among popular California destinations for prospective renters
Apartment hunting can be challenging, especially if you are looking for a vacancy in California. A new study from RentCafe, an apartment search website, outlined how hard the apartment search was for prospective movers in its 2022 Year-End Report for the Golden State. The study found that Orange County, the city of San Diego and […]
YAHOO!
18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation
A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
LA County Extends Pandemic Eviction Protections By One Month Amid ‘Respiratory Illness Trifecta’
The largest county in the nation was set to end its COVID-19 eviction rules after Dec. 31. County leaders are now extending the deadline to Jan. 31.
PLANetizen
O.C. City To Create Rental Registry to Enforce Rent Control Laws
Santa Ana, the first city in Orange county, California to adopt rent control and eviction protections, is creating a rental registry and Rental Housing Board to enforce the city’s rent control laws and resolve some disputes between landlords and tenants, reports Roxana Kopetman in the OC Register. Rent increases in Santa Ana are capped at 3 percent or 80 percent of inflation for buildings built prior to 1995, according to the article.
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
kcrw.com
A more purple county: Columnist reflects on big changes in Orange County
Ronald Reagan called Orange County the place where good Republicans went to die. Now, the once solidly red county has gone Democratic, at least when it comes to its Board of Supervisors. But before the board changes hands in January, they pulled the plug on a deal with a renewable energy authority because of accusations that it wasn’t being transparent with consumers.
palisadesnews.com
Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail
A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific Palisades trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Thursday around 3 p.m. around 17981 W Surfview Lane, around the Los Liones trailhead, when a hiker encountered a deceased person on a trail. LAFD crews...
spectrumnews1.com
Lacey’s attorneys challenge BLM protesters' bid for second deposition
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
Comments / 3