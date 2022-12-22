Read full article on original website
fox29.com
City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects attempt to steal ATM from West Philadelphia gas station in failed gunpoint robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects wanted for an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the attempted robbery occurred on Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m. According to officials, two vehicles with two men each inside pulled up to...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Southwest Philadelphia, drives himself to hospital
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man while he was sitting in a car in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Thursday just before 9 a.m. after a shooting victim showed up to the hospital in their car.
fox29.com
Police investigating ATM explosion at Chesnut Hill Wells Fargo branch
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the department's bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Chestnut Hill. Police say officers and the bomb squad responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Street around 4:05 a.m. for reports of an explosion and men trying to break into an ATM at a Wells Fargo Bank.
fox29.com
Police: Person of interest in custody after body of man found in South Philadelphia rowhome freezer
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after officers made a disturbing discovery in a South Philadelphia rowhome. Law enforcement sources first told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a dead body was discovered in the freezer of a rowhome on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.
fox29.com
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
fox29.com
2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
fox29.com
Man killed, woman injured after group of suspects open fire on car in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
fox29.com
Police discover body in South Philadelphia home, sources say
An investigation is underway after police discovered a body in a South Philadelphia home, sources tell FOX 29. Steve Keeley has the latest.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia Water Department employee injured in Frankford double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say an on-duty member of the Philadelphia Water Department was among two people injured in a midday shooting. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Vista Street just before 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting outside a corner market in the Frankford neighborhood. Investigators believe...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect in critical condition after being shot while trying to break into North Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition and being held by police after he was shot while trying to break into a home in North Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday morning at 4:36 a.m. on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue. Investigators say...
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged for operating legal business without law license, taking money from clients
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man is facing charges for pretending to be an attorney and stealing money from unsuspecting clients. According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Michael Jerome McAndrew of Morrisville is facing an array of charges, including theft by deception, deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, identity theft, insurance fraud and related charges.
fox29.com
Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at elementary school in Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Crews successfully extinguished a two-alarm fire at an elementary school in Burlington County on Thursday morning. According to the Mount Laurel Police Department, the fire was reported at the Parkway Elementary School around 8:45 a.m. Response crews were spotted in the area of Ramblewood Parkway. Police...
fox29.com
Local organization holds holiday give-a-way for 200 families in newly acquired North Philly space
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia organization, well-known for pop-up community service events, for women is hosting a holiday party for moms in need. "We have girls and boys toys," said Adam McNeil. He’s the CEO and founder of SistaTalkPHL. McNeil is getting ready for a huge and heartfelt family fun day and holiday give-a-way this weekend.
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
fox29.com
NE Philly residents head out for last-minute Christmas shopping and essentials ahead of icy weather
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The rush is on not just to finish Christmas shopping, but to stock up before temperatures plummet. Joe DeFelice displays his haul from the grocery store, but it’s just the start of his family’s extensive menu for Christmas Eve. "I do the seven fishes, so...
fox29.com
Winter storm leads to coastal flooding, traveling issues along the Jersey Shore
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. - As a winter storm brought rain, snow, blustery winds and an arctic blast to the Delaware Valley, agencies across the area responded to severe weather threats, including flooding along the Jersey Shore. According to police, flooding began in the West Atlantic City area of Egg...
fox29.com
Camden public school students to mask up for 2 weeks following winter break
CAMDEN, N.J. - Students and staff in the Camden City School District will wear masks for two weeks after they return from holiday break to limit the spread of COVID and other seasonal illnesses. In a letter to families, the district said the decision was made to be "proactive" and...
fox29.com
The Christmas travel rush is on as folks try to leave ahead of powerful storm system
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The scramble is on to get out of town ahead of a winter storm set to impact much of the northern portion of the country and the Delaware Valley before Christmas. Like many travelers, the Spear family’s Christmas holiday started a bit early this year. They, like...
