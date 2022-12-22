Read full article on original website
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
4 Great Seafood Places in California
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In California
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina Massacre
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
spectrumnews1.com
Rent control takes effect in Pasadena; tenants now eligible for rent rollback
PASADENA, Calif. — Pasadena renters will begin to see the effects of Measure H on Thursday. Last month, Pasadena voters approved the rent control ballot initiative, which restricts the amounts landlords can increase rent, rolls back rent and provides eviction protections. Here are the key Measure H provisions taking effect.
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive directive to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign.
capitalandmain.com
As Eviction Notices Arrive, Reclaimers Brace for Last Christmas in El Sereno
It’s a quiet Friday afternoon in El Sereno, a working-class suburb in Northeast Los Angeles, as Martha Escudero sits over a laptop to play games with her two young daughters. This is the home they’ve known for the last two years, with a holiday wreath now on the front door and a cat named Simba wandering the carpet. But their time here may soon come to an end.
Long Beach seeks proposals for housing funding, rent vouchers
The city of Long Beach seeks to award up to $5 million to developers for affordable rental housing construction and is also offering 200 federally funded vouchers for rental assistance available to property owners and developers of affordable homes, the city announced Thursday. The $5 million “residual receipt loans,” which...
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income tenants worry city of LA's efforts to acquire building are taking too long
LOS ANGELES — When Chinatown resident, Marina Maalouf gets stressed out, she goes outside to a garden steps away from her apartment. Maalouf, 66, has lived in the Hillside Villa apartment building for 25 years, creating lifelong memories and raising three children. But she says when the building owner...
LA Mayor Karen Bass meets with Gov. Newsom's administration to combat homelessness
There are nearly 40,000 people living on the street in Los Angeles.
Mayor Bass hits annual L.A. Mission Christmas event, hands out blankets and toys to those in need
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined the slew of holiday festivities throughout the Southland on Friday, joining the annual Christmas event at the Los Angeles Mission. Hundreds of people in need gathered at the mission, located on E. Fifth Street, where they were given blankets, toys and a warm meal.Bass attended the Christmas party on Skid Row, where she was one of many notable figures, including Kate Linder from "The Young and the Restless," who donated their time to get into the giving holiday spirit. "We want to get people off the streets in temporary housing, that's why I issued an executive directive so that we can get building done quickly," Bass said. "We don't want people languishing in motels and hotels forever. Volunteers offered haircuts to those who wanted to freshen up ahead of the holidays, and flurries of fake snow were created to give the feeling of a true white Christmas, even as the Southland heads for one of the warmest Christmas Days on record.
foxla.com
Dogs saved after FOX 11 report on overcrowding
A day after FOX 11 shared the story of Los Angeles' East Valley animal shelter – where more families gave up their pets due to financial fallouts from the current state of the economy – viewers began stepping in to help. FOX 11 spoke with the Balbuena family,...
2urbangirls.com
Rex Richardson plans to declare citywide emergency on homelessness in first act as mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson,...
foxla.com
A look at tamale making at La Indiana Tamales
Hot tamales... made fresh and made with love. Bob DeCastro spent the morning at La Indiana Tamales in LA as they prepare hundreds of tamales ahead of Christmas.
Long Beach charity debuts new 'Search and Rescue' van for homeless
The Long Beach Rescue Mission is debuting its new tool to connect with homeless residents. Instead of people coming to them, the faith-based nonprofit will now meet their prospective clients in the field thanks to their new "Search and Rescue" van. "There's an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness and those that may not know about the service that we provide, so we want them to get to know us," said Executive Director Jeff Levine. Levine said that donors helped purchase the van which will help staff drive around, searching for anyone needing a hot meal, toiletries, resources and prayer. With...
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass on her new role as LA's mayor
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass met with a delegation from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration on Thursday to discuss the city’s homelessness crisis following unanimous votes on Bass’ homelessness strategy from city council and the LA County Board of Supervisors. Prior to her meeting, the newly elected mayor spoke with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen about her decision to declare a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day in office.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Why are there so many vacant residential units around Los Angeles County
While Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is “linking arms” with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson to address the out-of-control homelessness crisis there are many elected officials around the County that aren’t on the same mission. 2UrbanGirls has consistently pointed...
PLANetizen
L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections
Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
foxla.com
If you can’t afford your vet bills, there is some help
LOS ANGELES - More and more pets are being surrendered to animal shelters because people can’t afford to keep them, especially the vet bills, which have gone up, just like everything else. "But there is help" says Lori Weise, with Downtown Dog Rescue. They have partnered with aligncarehealth.org -...
