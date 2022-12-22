Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined the slew of holiday festivities throughout the Southland on Friday, joining the annual Christmas event at the Los Angeles Mission. Hundreds of people in need gathered at the mission, located on E. Fifth Street, where they were given blankets, toys and a warm meal.Bass attended the Christmas party on Skid Row, where she was one of many notable figures, including Kate Linder from "The Young and the Restless," who donated their time to get into the giving holiday spirit. "We want to get people off the streets in temporary housing, that's why I issued an executive directive so that we can get building done quickly," Bass said. "We don't want people languishing in motels and hotels forever. Volunteers offered haircuts to those who wanted to freshen up ahead of the holidays, and flurries of fake snow were created to give the feeling of a true white Christmas, even as the Southland heads for one of the warmest Christmas Days on record.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO