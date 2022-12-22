Montana State focuses more on high school recruiting than 'get rich quick method' during 2023 cycle

Read full article on original website
Notebook: Montana State’s Brent Vigen reflects on 2022 season, looks ahead, gives injury update
BOZEMAN — For the first time in two seasons as Montana State head football coach, Brent Vigen entered the early signing period without a game to prepare for. The first signing day of last year’s recruiting cycle occurred a few days before MSU’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game against South Dakota State. The 2022-23 early period began Wednesday, four days after MSU’s semifinal game against SDSU. The Bobcats lost to the Jackrabbits 39-18 on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
Marah Dykstra shows promising growth in freshman season for MSU women
BOZEMAN — Sunny Smallwood received a message from one of her recruiting contacts in Canada. He wanted her opinion on a player he planned to invite to a prep school on the eastern side of the country. Smallwood, the associate head coach at Montana State, reviewed the little bit...
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
North Carolina man’s father-son skiing trip turns into travel nightmare as blizzard grounds flights
Chris Cooper by day is a political science professor at Western Carolina University and an elections expert who in this case elected to get away for a pre-Christmas skiing trip in Montana. But the weather had other plans.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
The Unknowing of Danielle Houchins' Homicide
BELGRADE, Mont. - Danielle Houchins, better known as Danni. Her's is a name that moves from the mouths of people, who live in the rural Montana town of Belgrade. Yet, not as much today as it did two and a half decades ago. On the night of September 21, 1996,...
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
Bozeman’s Top 10: Here’s What Happened In 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to look back at some of the top Bozeman stories of the year. Here's an in-depth look at some of the thing biggest things that happened this year. First, I want to thank everyone for taking the time to read the articles...
Bozeman Fire on scene of rollover crash on I-90
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on I-90, west of 19th Ave. According to Bozeman Fire, the vehicle involved has rolled over and that the incident involves an entrapment. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in...
Firehouse Subs replacing Avogadro’s Deli in the SUB
Firehouse Subs is bringing a sandwich shop back to the Strand Union Building (SUB). The national chain is opening a new restaurant – possibly by the start of the spring semester – to replace Avogadro’s Deli, which was owned by MSU Culinary Services, but has been closed since March 2020. The shop, located in the hallway behind Leigh Lounge, has been vacant since COVID-19 forced the consolidation of food services throughout campus into the dining halls. “It closed because we didn't have the labor force to keep it open,” said Butch Damberger, director of the SUB.
Winter weather closures around Bozeman
Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures
Near-zero visibility reported on I-90, Manhattan to Belgrade
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers of near-zero visibility conditions on i-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog.
Check Out This Exciting Expansion News For The Bozeman Airport
The airport has been making strides in expanding areas to help travelers in and out of Bozeman easier. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest in Montana, and the numbers are staggering. Over two million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Airport this past year, and the numbers will only grow in 2023. The Bozeman Airport has been making expansions in crucial areas of need, and we have some news.
City crews trying to keep up with busy start to snow season
Winter isn't slowing down and city crews are working to keep up with the snow that just keeps coming down this season.
Bozeman wants power to ban single-use plastics
Bozeman city commissioners want the Legislature to give them the power to ban single-use plastic items, adding to a long list of issues the city would like more local control over. In advance of the start of the legislative session in Helena in a few weeks, commissioners voted on Tuesday...
