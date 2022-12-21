Read full article on original website
Opinion: It Is Erasing History to Defend the Treason of the Confederacy
It’s deplorable how citizens of the United States of America rise in huge numbers to defend the treachery of the Confederacy. For some reason, people who aren’t motivated to make a productive contribution to society find the motivation to insist the Civil War was about “states’ rights.”
Biden signs short-term bill to keep government open while awaiting final funding bill
President Biden on Friday signed a short-term bill to keep the government open while the $1.7 trillion Congress-passed government funding package readies for his signature. The short-term continuing resolution Congress sent to Biden’s desk kicks the funding deadline from Friday at midnight to Dec. 30. It is intended to avoid a government shutdown while the…
NYC Council caucus calling on Biden to declare migrant crisis an ‘emergency’
A bipartisan City Council coalition wants the White House to declare a federal emergency because of the asylum-seeker crisis — a move they said should free up funding for the five boroughs to house, feed and educate migrants. In a letter to President Biden and other top DC pols, six Republican and two moderate Democrats in the “Common Sense Caucus” said such “bold steps” are needed immediately to refill city coffers being drained to provide essential services to migrants, with no end in sight. They said an emergency declaration could cut through red tape and help get Adams $1 billion...
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of overgrowth on this West Virginia hillside has erased any trace of the graveyard known locally as Little Egypt, the resting place for dozens of coal miners who died in a 1912 mine explosion. Most people living in McDowell County — a dwindling community that once was the world’s leading coal producer — don’t know...
5 big military moments that took place on Christmas Day
Important events tied to both of America's most formative wars — the Revolutionary War and the Civil War — took place on Christmas.
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn’t wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. The ban was the latest restrictive move by Afghanistan’s new rulers against women’s rights and freedoms. The development comes just days after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities across the country. Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban, a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban seized power last year. The decision has also caused outrage and opposition in Afghanistan and beyond. The order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, which said that any NGO found not complying with the order will have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan. The ministry’s spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib, confirmed the letter’s content to The Associated Press. The ministry said it had received “serious complaints” about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the “correct” headscarf, or hijab. It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women working at the NGOs.
Finders, keepers: Treasures lost at sea can be claimed by those who discover them — unless the US government is involved
Maritime law generally abides by a "rule of finds" for treasures lost at sea, unless it was lost near the United States.
National Native American Heritage Day
Pow Wow ceremony with people in attendance.Photo byAndrew James/UnsplashonUnsplash. The day after Thanksgiving is set aside to honor National Native American Heritage day. All through the month, Native American and Indigenous peoples celebrate their heritage. In addition, past and present indigenous peoples are rededicating themselves to honoring Tribal sovereignty through their determination to better themselves.
Inside the battle to save the sacred peyote ceremony: ‘We’re in dire straits’
Used in Native religious ceremonies but now adopted by A-list celebrities, the cactus is threatened by land development and over-harvesting
