Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
Biloxi Shrimp Company donates to the Mary C. in Ocean Springs
Biloxi Shrimp Company partnered with the Mary C. O’Keefe in Ocean Springs to educate Coast children on one of the region’s natural resources: shrimp!. The co-founders of Biloxi Shrimp Company are giving back to the community that inspired their love for the culinary arts, the Gulf Coast’s seafood industry, and the region’s most popular seafood item.
Gulfport woman celebrates 100 years of life
A woman from Gulfport celebrated a huge achievement by hitting triple digits. Ethelyn Mozingo, lovingly known as memaw by her 14 grand and great grandchildren, just turned one hundred years old. She spent the day surrounded by friends and family. Mozingo grew up in Petal before settling on the Coast....
Remembering 12-year-old Pass Christian resident Andre White
Andre White, a 12-year-old from Pass Christian with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, died this week. He is the fifth child from the Coast that died from this brain cancer. Crystal Henry was nervous as she flipped through a binder that had cancer information about her son, Andre White. Henry took...
State lawmaker on cop duties: “They are not clinical psychologists and mental health experts”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A seemingly routine police call going bad due to a mental health scenario... One Mississippi lawmaker says it’s time the nation’s mental health crisis takes top priority at all levels of government. That comes on the heels of last week’s tragedy in Bay St....
Mile-long Christmas lights display in Long Beach
Grab the family and take a drive to Penny Lane Estates. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is there now as the community is coming together to marvel at their light show.
Old Leakesville factory to be demolished in early 2023, paving way for something new
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – The landscape of Leakesville will be changed for good when a decades-old factory is demolished next month, but leaders hope a new development will fill the footprint. The bid for the demolition of what locals mostly know as the “old factory building” on Main Street was awarded this week to Southern […]
Gulfport child donates pop-tops to Ronald McDonald House
After nearly six years, a Gulfport child returned to a place that helped his family in a time of need so he could return the favor. After collecting pop-tops for three years, ten-year-old Zander Spears and his family made a trip to Mobile to donate them to the Ronald McDonald House that helped them six years ago.
NASA Stennis Project Focuses on Refurbishing Waterway Lock System
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. For almost 60 years, a lock system connecting the Gulf of Mexico and Pearl River to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has provided critical waterway passage for flight hardware and other infrastructure deliveries on site.
Gulfport softball’s Haley Hughes commits to Northwest Florida State
Gulfport softball standout Haley Hughes announced her commitment to play at the next level with Northwest Florida State College. The junior Gulfport High School outfielder is absolutely electric at the plate and follows it up with a whole lot of speed. Last year, Hughes was voted the MHSAA 6A Region...
Dazzling light display at Penny Lane Estates in Long Beach
Every year, Penny Lane Estates goes all out for Christmas by decorating every house lining Copper Court. The spirit of Christmas is alive and well at Penny Lane Estates. As you can imagine, a lot of hard work goes into putting up the dazzling decorations. Valeria Mueller heads the operation. She preps her fellow neighbors for Christmas, providing the lights, and helping decorate.
Lighthouse Assisted Living residents enjoy breakfast with the Grinch
This morning residents at Lighthouse Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ocean Springs enjoyed breakfast with the Grinch. Residents and their families ate a Grinch-themed breakfast with fluffy pancakes, green hot chocolate, fruit, bacon, and sausage. They enjoyed watching the Grinch movie and then snagged a photo with the Grinch!
Cold weather shelters opening across South Mississippi
There are several cold weather shelters across South Mississippi that will open their doors again over the next couple of nights. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
N’Vision Salon and Spa in Ocean Springs gives out over 100 gifts at annual toy drive
N’Vision Salon and Spa is doing their part to give back this holiday season. The staff at N’Vision Salon and Spa is giving out over 100 Christmas gifts to children in the community as a way to show appreciation to their clients for business they received over the years.
Airport travel during the holiday season
Everyone is eager to get to their loved ones right now, but flight delays and cancelations are wreaking havoc on travel plans. According to AAA, it is estimated around 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home today through January 2nd. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people over the last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.
The King’s Christmas Display in Woolmarket
There’s still time to visit ‘The King’s Christmas Display.’ It’s one of the Coast’s most beloved Christmas traditions and it is located in Woolmarket. The Krol family has seven of their 14 acres decorated for Christmas. News 25 spoke with Lisa Krol, who has kept the family’s tradition alive.
39th annual Gulfport Holiday Classic at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium
We are only two short days away from Christmas Day which means a major basketball tournament for the state of Mississippi is right around the corner. The 39th annual Gulfport Holiday Classic will take place at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium from December 28th to the 30th. The three-day tournament consists of...
Lucedale man indicted, accused of fondling Leakesville nursing home resident
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A former Leakesville nursing home employee was arrested this month, one year after he was accused of abusing a nursing home resident. A Greene County indictment alleges Joseph Cone, 40, unlawfully touched a resident of the Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on or about July 31, 2021. The State Attorney General’s […]
Class 6A All-State: Hubbard, 10 more “Southern Six” players honored
Eleven different players from the “Southern Six” were recently honored with All-State status in Class 6A as announced by The Mississippi High School Activities Association. And one local standout took home the top individual award as well. Ocean Springs senior quarterback Bray Hubbard was chosen as the Overall...
Tips on keeping pets warm in cold weather
With cold weather passing through, the Humane Society in Gulfport has some tips to keep your pets warm. Bianca Janik, director of operations, tells News 25 that it’s a common misconception for people to think pets can handle cold weather since they have a fur coat, but that is far from the truth unless you have a certain breed such as a husky.
