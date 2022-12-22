(Undated) -- The victim of a Minnesota cold case murder is identified as an Omaha man that's been missing for over 50 years.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the DNA of 25-year-old Louis Gattaino matches human remains that were found in western Minnesota back in the 1980's. Gattaino was last seen in Omaha back in 1971. Still no arrests have ever been made in the case.

