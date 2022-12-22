Read full article on original website
Norfolk native Desmond Ricks, highly ranked recruit, commits to Alabama over LSU and Florida
People often think Desmond Ricks hails from south Florida but it's not the case. He's originally from Norfolk but has spent the last three years in the sunshine state playing for IMG Academy.
Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase: 13 teams compete in jam-packed day of high school basketball
In its first year branded as the "Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase", 14 teams from around the Commonwealth competed throughout the day at Bethel high school in Hampton.
ECU women’s basketball wins in the final seconds against Hampton
East Carolina University’s women's basketball team (9-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) won 64-60 in the last seconds on the road against Hampton University (3-7, 0-0 Colonial Athletic Association) in Hampton, Virginia, at the Hampton Convocation Center on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. ECU went into the game against Hampton...
NSU announces settlement reached in football hazing lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — Two lawsuits against Norfolk State University will be settled. Shawn Fahey and another man sued the school earlier this year, claiming they were hazed and sexually assaulted while on the football team. New court paperwork shows both plaintiffs have agreed to settle. Before the lawsuits were...
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
New Director Of Virginia Symphony Makes Local & National History
The Virginia Symphony Orchestra has named Dr. Andrea F. Warren as the organization’s president and chief executive officer following an executive search process guided by Arts Consulting Group. Dr. Warren succeeds Karen Philion, who served as president and CEO from 2014 through 2022. Dr. Warren began her tenure December 1, 2022.
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls …. Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
Nansemond own portion of land where ancestors once thrived
For the first time in centuries, the Nansemond Indian Nation owns a portion of the land where their ancestors once thrived.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise Ocean Club more than a month before notifying them
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise …. The USS Forrest Sherman returned home to Norfolk on Thursday after being on a six-month deployment. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person...
Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg
Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg. It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going...
Selfie, purple shoes, NASA sweatshirt lead to convictions in Hampton Roads robberies
A NASA sweatshirt and purple shoes worn during multiple armed robberies in Hampton Roads helped convict two men on charges related to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by means of robbery. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Harold Spencer, 32, and Jon Morgan, 32, were members of...
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
1 injured following shooting on Radnor Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:03 p.m. in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Police say one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital.
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.
Man arrested in Stafford for Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for a Virginia Beach shooting last week. Authorities in Stafford arrested Josiah Tanoah Flores for a shooting that left one person hurt off Waterfront Drive on Dec. 17. At the time, police said the victim was expected to survive and police haven't given an update on the victim's condition.
Virginia’s economy could struggle with looming recession, Congressional instability
Old Dominion University released its annual State of the Commonwealth report earlier this week. As with the university’s State of the Region report, there are some economic warnings. WHRO talked to Bob McNab, who heads ODU’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, about this year’s report.
