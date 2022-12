CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team finished their stay at the Cactus Classic with a rematch against the Eastern Oregon University Mounties in Chandler, Ariz. In their Nov. 18 matchup in Caldwell, Idaho, the Mounties erased a 11-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Orediggers, 76-55.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO