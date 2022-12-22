ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news

Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Four Bills players voted to Pro Bowl

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday four players have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl set to take place this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sal Capaccio has more details:
BUFFALO, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Never mind the Vikings, Bills still own the greatest comeback victory

A few hours before the Bills and Dolphins put on a magnificent show to close out last Saturday’s NFL Network tripleheader, the franchise and its fans took a punch to the gut. Thanks to the mind-numbing and incomprehensible collapse by the pathetic Indianapolis Colts, the Bills no longer own the record for the greatest comeback victory in NFL history. That honor now belongs to the Minnesota Vikings who, without a doubt in my mind, are the worst...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
104.5 The Team

Spotted in Syracuse! Upstate NY Sports Fans React to Bills’ Courtside Cameo

As the Orange took the floor against Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, a few notable ticket-holders made their way to their seats. One of those people was Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, who parked himself in one of his courtside seats to root on the Orange in their conference home opener. Seated next to him, however, were a few faces that Upstate New York sports fans were quick to recognize.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKBW-TV

Christmas shopping with Shaq Lawson

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa met up with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson. He was shopping with kids who are very deserving. When asked how he felt being able to be here with the kids Shaq says he told myself as a kid, if he was able to have the opportunity, he would do this, to be able to take care of families because he was same kid. He goes on to say, “You never know what people are going through, I mean it’s good to always brighten someone’s smile, you know just a little conversation. They may take something from the conversation you have with them and it might make them a powerful person so just brighten up anybody’s day, that’s the most important, that’s mostly why I play the game, so kids can look up to me and have the same dream as me one day.”
The Spun

2 Bills Players Have Been Ruled Out For Saturday's Game

The Buffalo Bills will be without two players during Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears. During an appearance with WGR 550 on Thursday morning, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham. The team has since confirmed this news with an official announcement. The...
The Spun

Bills Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley is on track to suit up for the Bills this Saturday. On Friday, the Bills elevated Beasley to their active roster. The veteran wideout was signed to the practice squad earlier this month. Beasley, 33, played for the Bills from 2019-2021. Last season, he had 82 receptions for...
atozsports.com

Bills get an added boost for matchup against Bears

The Buffalo Bills will have an added boost against the Chicago Bears this weekend. Buffalo announced on Friday that wide receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad for the game against Chicago. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad. Beasley, who played three...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Mike McDaniel's Comment About Opposing NFL Coach Going Viral

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows how to lighten the mood, that's for sure. Although the Dolphins are currently on a three-game losing streak, McDaniel seems upbeat heading into this Sunday's game against the Packers. When asked about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Friday, McDaniel made a hilarious comment...
GREEN BAY, WI

