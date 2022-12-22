Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa met up with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson. He was shopping with kids who are very deserving. When asked how he felt being able to be here with the kids Shaq says he told myself as a kid, if he was able to have the opportunity, he would do this, to be able to take care of families because he was same kid. He goes on to say, “You never know what people are going through, I mean it’s good to always brighten someone’s smile, you know just a little conversation. They may take something from the conversation you have with them and it might make them a powerful person so just brighten up anybody’s day, that’s the most important, that’s mostly why I play the game, so kids can look up to me and have the same dream as me one day.”

1 DAY AGO