Indianapolis, IN

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
The Perfect Scenario For LeBron James: The King Leaves The Lakers And Plays For A Las Vegas Franchise With Bronny James

Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million

According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
CHICAGO, IL
Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers

A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Durant reveals NBA legend he modeled his game after

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. As such, it is relatively unsurprising that he modeled his game after similarly legendary players that came before him. This week, Durant shared one former star that had a meaningful impact on his development. The revelation caught many...
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Puts Loss to Raptors on Starters

“They kicked our ass, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said after the Cavs’ 118-107 loss to the Raptors on Friday, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come out the way we did as a group, especially the starters.
CLEVELAND, OH
Shannon Sharpe Slams Ja Morant's Comments About The Western Conference: "The Last Time The Grizz Made A WCF Finals, Ja Morant Was 13"

Shannon Sharpe wasn't pleased with Ja Morant's comments about the Western Conference, and he let the Memphis Grizzlies star know about it. Earlier, Morant had confidently outlined that he was "fine in the West" in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. At the time of writing, the side has the second-best record in the Western Conference.
MEMPHIS, TN
Joel Embiid, James Harden rally 76ers to win over Clippers

Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden added 20 points, a career-high 21 assists and 11 rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday. Harden's 21 assists tied a franchise record shared by Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks...
LOS ANGELES, CA

