kcur.org
A Kansas City plant nursery is keeping a colorful Christmas tradition alive
Christmas is a time to spruce things up at Family Tree Nursery, Jesse Nelson shared. And the business has kept a number of holiday customs through the years since Nelson’s grandfather, Ron, opened the venture in 1964. One such tradition: flocking — or the process of spraying Christmas trees...
KCTV 5
Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. On Thursday, KCI reported approximately 50 cancelations. On Friday there were eight. But at the Southwest ticket counter a long line of people waited...
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
KCTV 5
Snowy weather throws a wrench into holiday air travel plans at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Nearly 100 flight cancellations at KCI made for a nearly deserted airport Thursday morning. Thanks to phone alerts, gone are the days when people find out about cancellations after arriving and crowd the halls waiting to reschedule. Perhaps that’s why no one was irritable...
Kansas City area plumbing, HVAC companies keeping busy with emergency calls during deep freeze
Many plumbers and HVAC crews have been busy taking emergency calls.
KCTV 5
Business booming at area hardware stores as shoppers prepare for cold weather
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Temperatures have dropped below zero throughout the area. As a result, business is booming this week at Strasser Hardware. “Just getting some supplies for my shop,” said customer William Chavez. “It’s cold.”. “We have been really busy the last two days,” said...
KCTV 5
Road conditions deteriorating as more snow falls
Hy-Vee greeter leaves warm impression on customers amid end-of-year madness
A special employee at Hy-Vee on 63rd Street in Shawnee is bringing a bit of cheer to the end of the year.
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
KCTV 5
Local shelters see record demand as temperatures plunge
Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart
You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
KCTV 5
Hardware stores business booms as weather cools down
kcur.org
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
KC Pet Project hits the streets looking for pets left out in frigid weather
Kansas City Pet Project officers are out and about, searching for cases of animal abuse in the frigid weather.
KMBC.com
Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KCTV 5
Join Mission Christmas to help Kansas City families in need
Each year, Mission Christmas helps provide meals, clothing and Christmas gifts to Kansas Citians in need. Bill and Grace sit down with Dr. Terri Megli to learn how you can help City Union Mission’s work this year. Sponsored by City Union Mission.
Flights at KCI Airport delayed, canceled as snow falls
Kanas City International Airport canceled and delayed flights due to snow and wintry weather as people travel for Christmas.
rejournals.com
UPS Supply Chain Solutions leases 210,600 square feet at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City
Hunt Midwest welcomes UPS Supply Chain Solutions as its newest tenant at the Hunt Midwest Business Center in the Kansas City, Missouri, market. UPS is leasing 210,600 square feet at HMBC Logistics IV on NE 48th Street just east of Interstate 435 in Clay County. An additional 268,000-plus square feet remain available for lease.
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
bluevalleypost.com
These Johnson County cities require you to shovel sidewalks after snow
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow. Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks in front of your property:. Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to...
