rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Football Bowl Trivia
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for a College Football Playoff's Semifinal matchup with Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Another Elite SEC WR Transfer Commits to Georgia
Shortly after adding Mississippi State WR transfer Rara Thomas, the Dawgs have tapped back into the transfer portal to add another big-time SEC WR transfer. This time, it's Dominic Lovett from Missouri.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?
It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be immediate contributors for the Bulldogs next season.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Lands Star Missouri Transfer Dominic Lovett
Georgia has added another dynamic wide receiver from the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton High student Zyon Trevai Byrd charged with bringing knife to school
COVINGTON — An 18-year-old Newton High School student is facing charges after he allegedly brought a knife to school. Zyon Trevai Byrd of Covington was arrested and charged Dec. 19 after another student alerted Principal Shannon Buff that a male student had a weapon on campus.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newborn resident William Joseph Clark charged in fatal wreck
COVINGTON — A Newborn man has been charged in connection with a September accident that claimed the life of a Mansfield woman. William Joseph Clark, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding in the two-vehicle accident that took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of Blackwell’s Grocery Store on County Road 213. Killed in the accident was 27-year-old Brianna Megan Luti.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change
The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence.
