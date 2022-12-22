Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana Tech football brings in outstanding recruiting class
BUTTE, Mont. — Fresh off a 7-3 season, Montana Tech Head Football Coach Kyle Samson has been hard at work this offseason, ensuring his team will be ready to contend for the Frontier Conference crown in 2023. The incoming class currently sits at 27, with over 20 players hailing...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State’s Brent Vigen reflects on 2022 season, looks ahead, gives injury update
BOZEMAN — For the first time in two seasons as Montana State head football coach, Brent Vigen entered the early signing period without a game to prepare for. The first signing day of last year’s recruiting cycle occurred a few days before MSU’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game against South Dakota State. The 2022-23 early period began Wednesday, four days after MSU’s semifinal game against SDSU. The Bobcats lost to the Jackrabbits 39-18 on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
NBCMontana
Vehicle accident closes Jack Creek Road
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that an accident knocked down some power lines causing Jack Creek Road to close. Northwestern Energy is on the scene repairing the damage power pole. Officials are reporting the only way to big sky is through Highway 191 at...
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
NBCMontana
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
montanarightnow.com
The Unknowing of Danielle Houchins' Homicide
BELGRADE, Mont. - Danielle Houchins, better known as Danni. Her's is a name that moves from the mouths of people, who live in the rural Montana town of Belgrade. Yet, not as much today as it did two and a half decades ago. On the night of September 21, 1996,...
msuexponent.com
Firehouse Subs replacing Avogadro’s Deli in the SUB
Firehouse Subs is bringing a sandwich shop back to the Strand Union Building (SUB). The national chain is opening a new restaurant – possibly by the start of the spring semester – to replace Avogadro’s Deli, which was owned by MSU Culinary Services, but has been closed since March 2020. The shop, located in the hallway behind Leigh Lounge, has been vacant since COVID-19 forced the consolidation of food services throughout campus into the dining halls. “It closed because we didn't have the labor force to keep it open,” said Butch Damberger, director of the SUB.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman Fire on scene of rollover crash on I-90
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on I-90, west of 19th Ave. According to Bozeman Fire, the vehicle involved has rolled over and that the incident involves an entrapment. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in...
Winter weather closures around Bozeman
Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures
NBCMontana
Sweet Grass County investigating three deaths
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Sweet Grass County Coroner's Office is investigating three deaths that happened earlier Friday DEC. 23. The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's office said Sweet Grass dispatch received a call about a person in medical distress. When first responders arrived on scene they found three people unresponsive.
NBCMontana
Elected officials in Gallatin Co. to be sworn in to office
MISSOULA, Mont. — Newly elected officials in Gallatin County will be sworn into office this Friday. The ceremony takes place in the Community Room at the Gallatin County Courthouse in downtown Bozeman at 10 a.m. District Court Judge John Brown will administer oaths of office. The ceremony can be...
NBCMontana
Madison Co. dispatch phone system down
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports the dispatch center is currently without a phone system due to a power outage last night. Officials say all 911 calls are being routed to the dispatch center's cell phone to take calls while utility companies are repairing the damage.
NBCMontana
Bozeman expands efforts to welcome diversity in community
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is continuing efforts to welcome diversity in the community. The city is planning training for all staff on equity, diversity and inclusion. The city reached out to several community groups and surveyed people to ask if they feel welcome. “Our goal still...
Check Out This Exciting Expansion News For The Bozeman Airport
The airport has been making strides in expanding areas to help travelers in and out of Bozeman easier. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest in Montana, and the numbers are staggering. Over two million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Airport this past year, and the numbers will only grow in 2023. The Bozeman Airport has been making expansions in crucial areas of need, and we have some news.
NBCMontana
Shopping tips on last minute Christmas shopping
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The clock is ticking as people scramble last minute to find the perfect Christmas gift. Looking and shopping for gifts should not be stressful as we approach the happiest time of the year. A good way to avoid the hassle, is shopping local. We went down...
