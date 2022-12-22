Read full article on original website
Related
proclaimerscv.com
$4 Million Stimulus For Old Utility Expenses, Taxes 28 More Households
$4 Million Stimulus For Old Utility Expenses, Taxes 28 More Households. $4 million in American Rescue Plan money was used by Spokane City to remove past-due utility bills for consumers experiencing financial difficulties. More than 8,600 city citizens did not pay their utility bills, collectively owing about an amount of...
Sandpoint Reader
County approves Camp Bay Road vacation in third hearing
In its third bout before the Bonner County commissioners, the board voted unanimously to approve an application to vacate the last 2,550 feet of Camp Bay Road to developer M3 ID Camp Bay, LLC during a nearly five-hour public hearing on Dec. 19. Bonner County originally ruled the vacation “in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Frozen pipes cause service line break
A service line froze in downtown Sandpoint early Friday morning, leading to a flooded street and water being shut off to some businesses while crews responded to isolate and fix the break. A Nixle alert about the frozen line — and the closure of the intersection of First and Church...
police1.com
Jury awards $19.5M to former Wash. sheriff's deputy and his wife in defamation case
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has to pay a former Sheriff's Office deputy and his wife $19.5 million in damages after a Superior Court jury on Friday determined he was wrongfully fired and defamed by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich fired Sgt. Jeff Thurman in 2019. In a news conference,...
inlander.com
Three new drink-forward venues in Sandpoint's core expand its appeal as a dining destination
Every town has dining venues revered for reasons that may be far separate from the menu, including a building's location, history or appearance. All three factor into the appeal of The Bank: Barroom & Eatery, one of three new restaurants in Sandpoint's small-but-dense downtown core. The Bank is one of...
Sandpoint Reader
Coolin development threatens rare peat bog at Priest Lake
We have some pretty amazing wild spaces up here in North Idaho. Massive lakes. Sparkling rivers. Diverse landscapes ranging from rainforests to rocky crags. And peat bogs. Yes, peat bogs. I didn’t know how cool they were, or that we had them in North Idaho, until just a few weeks ago.
KHQ Right Now
SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."
SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
idahoednews.org
Divided NIC board picks an acting president
North Idaho College has an acting president. After — predictably enough — a typically split 3-2 trustee vote. NIC’s board Wednesday night hired Greg South as acting president, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Thursday morning. He will take the helm at the beleaguered Coeur d’Alene-based community college while President Nick Swayne is on paid administrative leave.
Semi-truck with a broken axel blocking Highway 2
SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck with a broken axel is blocking the right lane of westbound U.S. Route 2, near the I-90 interchange in Spokane. The Washington Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use caution through the area, slow down and make sure to drive for conditions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
mahoningmatters.com
Boutique worker fired over fears she wouldn’t be reliable after giving birth, feds say
A former boutique worker was fired over concerns she wouldn’t be reliable after giving birth, federal officials said. Now Sage Boutique and Just Because have to pay the former worker $37,000, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Wednesday, Dec. 21, news release. The federal agency said...
‘Going way too fast’: Local plow drivers see spike in bad driving behavior
SPOKANE, Wash. — Problems are piling up for plow drivers. Winter just started and bad driving behavior is intensifying. The Department of Transportation says, it averages around five plow hits per year. They’ve already passed that number, and winter conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. Plow drivers are trying to adapt and are asking people to be smart drivers this...
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
idahoednews.org
UPDATED: State Board pledges to stand behind NIC’s students
The State Board of Education is concerned about North Idaho College’s accreditation woes, but “has limited ability to do anything about it,” board President Kurt Liebich said Wednesday. However, Liebich also said the State Board will stand behind students at the beleaguered Coeur d’Alene-based community college, which...
inlander.com
Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?
Driving the hilly neighborhoods in Spokane and surrounding communities can be intimidating enough in a snow-heavy winter, even after plows attempt to clear the roads. But for those with limited mobility, or who walk or bus, getting around is even harder. Vaughn Brown, 35, is a blind Spokane resident who...
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
‘It’s just never ending’: Mail carrier speaks on the thousands of packages piling up at USPS facilities
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amidst the surge of online shopping this holiday season, thousands of packages are piling up in mailrooms across the region, with a depleting number of hands available to deliver them. Zachary Steel is one of seven mail carriers at his Post Office branch, who spoke with us on the strain being felt by those in his field....
Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
koze.com
Spokane Valley Man Sentenced for Involvement in Shooting Death of Coeur d’Alene Teen
COEUR D’ALENE, ID – A 24-year-old Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his involvement in the shooting death of a 18-year-old man who was pushed out of a vehicle in Coeur d’Alene after being shot six times. The US Attorneys Office says Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher was sentenced this week for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Crash blocking 3 lanes cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking three lanes on eastbound I-90 near Arthur Street has been cleared. Drivers are asked to slow down on the freeways, as there have been several crashes on I-90 so far on Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0