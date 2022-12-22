Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Westland police search for man suspected of Family Dollar break-in
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into a Family Dollar store on Wayne Road.Police said they responded to a burglary alarm at the store at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. When they arrived at the scene, they found the front doors smashed and several items from the store missing, however, the suspect was gone.Surveillance images show the suspect walking through the store for several minutes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600.
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
Masked suspects rob delivery driver at gunpoint on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find two alleged thieves who held up a delivery driver on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers wore ski masks and fled in an SUV.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
fox2detroit.com
Fake cop pulls woman over in Rochester; police searching for suspect
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a woman was pulled over Monday night in Rochester, it felt unusual to her. That's because it was a phony cop who stopped her. She was driving near Tienken and Washington when she was stopped around 8:30 p.m. "She said it was kind of...
Detroit News
1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct
A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said. They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet. On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man...
Rumors of an active shooter at Somerset mall on Friday are false, according to Troy Police
The Troy Police Department wants the public to know that rumors on social media about an “active shooter” incident at the mall, on W. Big Beaver Road, Friday morning were false.
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
Police seek tips after puppies stolen in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public after four puppies were stolen from a home in Detroit. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Greenview Street.Police say expensive items were also taken from the home. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5640.
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot in neck after witnessing men arguing with Detroit gas station clerk
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old woman who had plans to start college soon is now focusing on recovering after she was shot in the neck at a Detroit gas station. Kyla stopped at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. While inside, she saw a group of men arguing with the clerk.
downriversundaytimes.com
Refrigerator stolen from delivery truck
TAYLOR — An IKEA refrigerator was stolen at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 9 from a delivery truck at Lisa Trucking LLC, 21450 Trolley Industrial Drive. The complainant suspects the route driver who had the $2,800, 22.5-cubic-foot, stainless steel refrigerator on his delivery truck the day before. Surveillance video shows a...
fox2detroit.com
Man shoots woman in neck, steals her necklace at Detroit gas station
A 19-year-old woman said a group of men were arguing with a clerk at a Detroit gas station before one of the men came outside, choked her, stole her necklace, and shot her. The shooter has been arrested, but she's worried because the others who were with him are still out there.
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused in 4 bank robberies heads to circuit court
Two local district judges have advanced cases against a Troy man accused of robbing four banks in Oakland County. The bindovers happened at the conclusion of preliminary exams in 44th District Court on Dec. 19 and 52-4 District Court on Dec. 22 for Eddie Flint, 29, charged with four counts each of armed robbery and bank robbery.
fox2detroit.com
Saline police looking for wrong-way driver who jumped curb, hit pedestrian
SALINE, MIch. (FOX 2) - Saline police say a driver was going the wrong way before hopping the curb, hitting a pedestrian, and fleeing Wednesday night. According to police, a driver in a white SUV traveling the wrong way on Hall Street before going over the curb at Michigan Avenue and hitting the victim who was waiting to cross the road around 10:05 p.m.
downriversundaytimes.com
Shoplifter arrested, banned from store
TAYLOR — A 20-year-old Romulus woman who tried to steal clothing valued at $238 from JC Penney the evening of Dec. 14 was arrested for second degree retail fraud, banned from the store and taken into custody. A loss prevention employee said he saw her enter the dressing room...
fox2detroit.com
Drivers shoot at each other after Detroit fender bender
After a man was rear-ended on Detroit's west side, he got out of his car armed with a gun, police said. This prompted the other driver to shoot at him before he retreated to his car and started shooting.
The Oakland Press
Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery
The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
