WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into a Family Dollar store on Wayne Road.Police said they responded to a burglary alarm at the store at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. When they arrived at the scene, they found the front doors smashed and several items from the store missing, however, the suspect was gone.Surveillance images show the suspect walking through the store for several minutes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO