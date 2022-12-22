ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Westland police search for man suspected of Family Dollar break-in

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into a Family Dollar store on Wayne Road.Police said they responded to a burglary alarm at the store at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. When they arrived at the scene, they found the front doors smashed and several items from the store missing, however, the suspect was gone.Surveillance images show the suspect walking through the store for several minutes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct

A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said. They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet. On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek tips after puppies stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public after four puppies were stolen from a home in Detroit. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Greenview Street.Police say expensive items were also taken from the home. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5640.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Refrigerator stolen from delivery truck

TAYLOR — An IKEA refrigerator was stolen at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 9 from a delivery truck at Lisa Trucking LLC, 21450 Trolley Industrial Drive. The complainant suspects the route driver who had the $2,800, 22.5-cubic-foot, stainless steel refrigerator on his delivery truck the day before. Surveillance video shows a...
TAYLOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused in 4 bank robberies heads to circuit court

Two local district judges have advanced cases against a Troy man accused of robbing four banks in Oakland County. The bindovers happened at the conclusion of preliminary exams in 44th District Court on Dec. 19 and 52-4 District Court on Dec. 22 for Eddie Flint, 29, charged with four counts each of armed robbery and bank robbery.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Saline police looking for wrong-way driver who jumped curb, hit pedestrian

SALINE, MIch. (FOX 2) - Saline police say a driver was going the wrong way before hopping the curb, hitting a pedestrian, and fleeing Wednesday night. According to police, a driver in a white SUV traveling the wrong way on Hall Street before going over the curb at Michigan Avenue and hitting the victim who was waiting to cross the road around 10:05 p.m.
downriversundaytimes.com

Shoplifter arrested, banned from store

TAYLOR — A 20-year-old Romulus woman who tried to steal clothing valued at $238 from JC Penney the evening of Dec. 14 was arrested for second degree retail fraud, banned from the store and taken into custody. A loss prevention employee said he saw her enter the dressing room...
ROMULUS, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery

The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
TROY, MI

