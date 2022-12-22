Read full article on original website
Windy and Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 30-35 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times, when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night. 1=3″ are possible into Monday morning. Stay warm and travel safely!
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa 92-83. It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team.
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
KCRG.com
Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of people have spent the last couple of days indoors, but continue to ‘order out’ during the winter storm. Kaleb Tuetken was the one serving up the pies at Bops Pizza in Cedar Rapids. He said he didn’t know what to expect, as the blizzard made it tough to deliver.
KCRG.com
Dangerously cold weather made it difficult for some to keep the heat on
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some homes and businesses struggled to keep the heat on amid the dangerously cold temperatures. Ally Halverson lives in an apartment complex in North Liberty. She said the heat in her unit went out Thursday. She said she made several attempts to get in touch with her landlord but to no avail.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye coaches deal with changing landscape
IOWA CITY — It may not have been the intent, but pay-to-play has become the new reality in collegiate athletics. With college basketball players contemplating midseason moves in the transfer portal to name, image and likeness “deals’’ impacting everything from roster stability to how things played out on football’s early-signing period this week, one word pretty much describes things.
Sioux City Journal
Affolter embraces role with Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — Ready when needed, Sydney Affolter is working to make a difference for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team. The sophomore is carving out a niche for the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes, filling a needed role. It’s not the easiest spot to be in. “You can’t...
KCRG.com
Johnson County Secondary Roads Dept. to cease plowing till Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Secondary Roads Department have announced that as of 4:00 pm, they have ceased plowing operations. Officials are asking people please stay home, and to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Drifting snow is expected to continue to make driving difficult throughout the evening....
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads...
KCRG.com
How the ER responds to cold medical conditions
Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years. Ed and Nancy start their decorating the week before Thanksgiving. Northwest winds reducing visibility across Iowa, making travel difficult. Updated: 4 hours ago. Northwest wind...
KCRG.com
Winter storm making driving difficult in parts of Eastern Iowa
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over...
KCRG.com
Muscatine home lost due to fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures. At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
KCRG.com
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
KCRG.com
Blizzard conditions impact travel Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions Thursday morning across eastern Iowa are partially to completely covered as snow continues to fall, and the winds pick up. The Iowa DOT is reporting very slick roads and several crashes across the state, with winds expected to contribute to whiteout conditions Thursday. The DOT and the Iowa State Patrol are both recommending against travel as visibility is declining. As the blizzard conditions continue to increase throughout the day and through Friday, it’s the wind that will be trouble for travelers.
KCRG.com
Holiday travelers experience flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Holiday travelers felt the impact of the winter storm in Cedar Rapids Thursday. Some may be unable to spend the holidays with family and friends due to the conditions. The Eastern Iowa Airport reports four of the next six scheduled departures are already cancelled, and six...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
