Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Windy and Cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 30-35 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times, when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night. 1=3″ are possible into Monday morning. Stay warm and travel safely!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Illinois blows past 30-point favorite Iowa 92-83

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points, Caleb Donaldson added 16 and Eastern Illinois used red-hot shooting in the second half to upset cold-shooting Iowa 92-83. It was the fourth Power Five win for the Panthers. It was also their second win, and first in 35 years, over a Big Ten team.
CHARLESTON, IL
KCRG.com

Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of people have spent the last couple of days indoors, but continue to ‘order out’ during the winter storm. Kaleb Tuetken was the one serving up the pies at Bops Pizza in Cedar Rapids. He said he didn’t know what to expect, as the blizzard made it tough to deliver.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dangerously cold weather made it difficult for some to keep the heat on

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some homes and businesses struggled to keep the heat on amid the dangerously cold temperatures. Ally Halverson lives in an apartment complex in North Liberty. She said the heat in her unit went out Thursday. She said she made several attempts to get in touch with her landlord but to no avail.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye coaches deal with changing landscape

IOWA CITY — It may not have been the intent, but pay-to-play has become the new reality in collegiate athletics. With college basketball players contemplating midseason moves in the transfer portal to name, image and likeness “deals’’ impacting everything from roster stability to how things played out on football’s early-signing period this week, one word pretty much describes things.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Affolter embraces role with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Ready when needed, Sydney Affolter is working to make a difference for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team. The sophomore is carving out a niche for the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes, filling a needed role. It’s not the easiest spot to be in. “You can’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Johnson County Secondary Roads Dept. to cease plowing till Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Secondary Roads Department have announced that as of 4:00 pm, they have ceased plowing operations. Officials are asking people please stay home, and to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Drifting snow is expected to continue to make driving difficult throughout the evening....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

How the ER responds to cold medical conditions

Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years. Ed and Nancy start their decorating the week before Thanksgiving. Northwest winds reducing visibility across Iowa, making travel difficult. Updated: 4 hours ago. Northwest wind...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Winter storm making driving difficult in parts of Eastern Iowa

Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine home lost due to fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures. At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Blizzard conditions impact travel Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions Thursday morning across eastern Iowa are partially to completely covered as snow continues to fall, and the winds pick up. The Iowa DOT is reporting very slick roads and several crashes across the state, with winds expected to contribute to whiteout conditions Thursday. The DOT and the Iowa State Patrol are both recommending against travel as visibility is declining. As the blizzard conditions continue to increase throughout the day and through Friday, it’s the wind that will be trouble for travelers.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Holiday travelers experience flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Holiday travelers felt the impact of the winter storm in Cedar Rapids Thursday. Some may be unable to spend the holidays with family and friends due to the conditions. The Eastern Iowa Airport reports four of the next six scheduled departures are already cancelled, and six...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA

