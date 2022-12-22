Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Under the three-tier system, Level 2 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO