ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a toy and coat drive took place on Worthington Street at the 11636 North Restaurant. Owner Jaiceon Desir said the restaurant is lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance for Christmas. In...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holiday party, toy giveaway celebrated at Lyman Terrace

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Lyman Terrace Association worked together to make sure kids in the complex get gifts for Christmas. The organization held a party at 17 Hampden Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures. According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Shoppers rush to stores for last-minute gifts, visits to Santa

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Christmas Eve, shoppers were out and about looking for some last minute gifts to stuff under the tree. Western Mass News stopped by the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to see how holiday shoppers were dealing with the Christmas rush. ‘Twas the night before Christmas and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke girl helps spreads kindness, combat bullying with shoe drive

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A little girl in Holyoke is working to make a difference after a classmate was getting bullied for her shoes. Days before Christmas, Autumn Starks, age 9, is putting her best foot forward. “One of my classmates was getting bullied about her shoes and I felt...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma

WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to structure fire on Berkshire Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Springfield Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Berkshire Ave. No word of any reported injuries at this time. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Richard Stanley to sell Triplex Movie Theater to New Jersey-based company

Great Barrington — For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has owned the Mahaiwe Triplex Theater on 70 Railroad Street. Now, however, Stanley is intending to sell the building to Montclair, New Jersey-based theater company Cinema Lab. The potential sale has been confirmed to The Berkshire Edge by Cinema Lab Chief Executive Officer Luke Parker Bowles.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park. The cause of the power outage was fallen branches. The lights have since been restored to the park. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy