westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 23
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a toy and coat drive took place on Worthington Street at the 11636 North Restaurant. Owner Jaiceon Desir said the restaurant is lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance for Christmas. In...
westernmassnews.com
Holiday party, toy giveaway celebrated at Lyman Terrace
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Lyman Terrace Association worked together to make sure kids in the complex get gifts for Christmas. The organization held a party at 17 Hampden Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures. According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Shoppers rush to stores for last-minute gifts, visits to Santa
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Christmas Eve, shoppers were out and about looking for some last minute gifts to stuff under the tree. Western Mass News stopped by the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to see how holiday shoppers were dealing with the Christmas rush. ‘Twas the night before Christmas and...
Kavanagh building in Springfield gets funding for restoration
With another round of funding from the American Rescue Plan going out to Springfield businesses a large chunk of it is being used to revitalized an important part of the city's past.
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke girl helps spreads kindness, combat bullying with shoe drive
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A little girl in Holyoke is working to make a difference after a classmate was getting bullied for her shoes. Days before Christmas, Autumn Starks, age 9, is putting her best foot forward. “One of my classmates was getting bullied about her shoes and I felt...
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
Union representing Springfield police officers ratifies labor contract addressing consent decree concerns
SPRINGFIELD — The union representing about 400 Springfield police officers has voted to ratify a labor contract that incorporates changes laid out in the consent decree the city entered into with the Department of Justice. In a statement announcing the contract’s ratification by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to structure fire on Berkshire Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Springfield Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Berkshire Ave. No word of any reported injuries at this time. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
theberkshireedge.com
Richard Stanley to sell Triplex Movie Theater to New Jersey-based company
Great Barrington — For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has owned the Mahaiwe Triplex Theater on 70 Railroad Street. Now, however, Stanley is intending to sell the building to Montclair, New Jersey-based theater company Cinema Lab. The potential sale has been confirmed to The Berkshire Edge by Cinema Lab Chief Executive Officer Luke Parker Bowles.
westernmassnews.com
Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park. The cause of the power outage was fallen branches. The lights have since been restored to the park. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit...
