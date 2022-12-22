ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, VA

cbs19news

Family Celebrates Christmas in New Home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A family of three received a life-changing gift in August and now they have started new beginnings. This holiday season Lolita Johnson and her family are counting their blessings in their new home given to them by habitat for humanity. “I’m a single mother, we...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Baking with hair dryers: How prisoners in Fluvanna celebrate Christmas

Did someone forward you this email? Here’s a holiday gift: Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. I know that not all of you reading this will be celebrating this weekend, but for those who are — Merry Christmas! As you finalize plans and make last minute preparations, I’d like to invite you to read a pretty special story today. It’s from a woman named Mithrellas Curtis who has lived for more than a decade at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday

Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available. Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston. These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed. Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Fire leaves Buckingham family houseless for the holidays

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With Christmas just around the corner, one Buckingham County family has lost everything in a house fire. Fire officials responded to the West James Anderson Highway home just before nine o’clock Wednesday night. Chief Brian Bates with Toga Volunteer Fire Department says five local...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper family surprised by father's homecoming

Yowell Elementary School paraeducator Meagan Funn and her children Melodi Funn, 4th grade, Malani Funn, kindergarten, were surprised Wednesday when husband and father Merneptah Funn returned home early from being stationed abroad in the Army Reserves. He has been gone 12 months in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He was originally...
CULPEPER, VA
wina.com

Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night

High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
CRAIGSVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Ready the reusable bags: City and county will start taxing plastic bags Jan. 1

People who shop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County might want to make a New Year’s resolution to remember to bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, both localities will impose a five cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Convenience stores include places like 7-11 and Wawa. The tax will not apply to strictly retail outlets, such as clothing stores, but any bag used at the checkout of a large retailer that contains a grocery store or a pharmacy — like the Walmart Supercenter or the Target on Route 29 — will also cost five cents.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Dominion Energy responds to power outages and preps for more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With wind gusts up to 65 mph through Friday night and forecasted wind chills below zero on Saturday morning, Dominion Energy is preparing its crews for potential outages in Central Virginia. “We know it’s hard to lose power when it’s going to be this cold during...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says an Orange woman is dead in connection with a homicide investigation on Stony Point Road. ACPD announced Thursday, December 22, that first responders were called out for the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block, near Belle Vista Drive, around 9:30 p.m. last night. There, they found the body of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins with multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

