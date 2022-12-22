Did someone forward you this email? Here’s a holiday gift: Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. I know that not all of you reading this will be celebrating this weekend, but for those who are — Merry Christmas! As you finalize plans and make last minute preparations, I’d like to invite you to read a pretty special story today. It’s from a woman named Mithrellas Curtis who has lived for more than a decade at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO