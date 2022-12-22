ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Popular Ski Resort Forced To Close Due To Extreme Cold Temperatures

A ski resort in Neihart, Montana is shutting down for a couple of days due to an arctic blast that’s bringing deadly temperatures to the area. Much of the United States has scary weather in store for the holiday weekend, including Big Sky Country, which may see temperatures drop as low as -34 degrees. Wind chills could also hit -60. Because of that, Showdown Montana announced on Facebook that it had to close its slopes to keep staff and visitors safe.
NEIHART, MT
Asheville Citizen-Times

Blue Ridge Parkway closed in North Carolina ahead of Christmas weekend, brutal cold, ice

ASHEVILLE - Thinking of taking a family on a drive across the frosty Blue Ridge Parkway this Christmas weekend? Think again, and make some new plans, with lots of warm layers. According to the park's road closure webpage, the parkway is completely closed to motor vehicle through-traffic in North Carolina Dec. 23 as temperatures have plunged into the single digits and below overnight Dec. 22 and wind chills have made the air feel more like the actual arctic, with a minus 35 factor atop Mount Mitchell and minus 45 at Grandfather Mountain northeast of Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
WISCONSIN STATE

